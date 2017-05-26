Concert: The Wealden Consort in conjunction with Dutch choir DDK invite everyone to a concert at 7.30pm at St Nicholas Church on Saturday May 27. Tickets are £12 each including refreshments and are available from 01580 850281 or 01580 850278.

Musical Event: The annual Richard Beattie Davis Musical event is on July 29 at 3pm. Further information from Gillian Davis on 01580 850384.

Church: Baptist Church Morning Service on May 28 is at 10.30am and at 1pm a soup/sweet lunch. On June 1 at 10.45am a coffee morning takes place.

At St Nicholas on May 28 at 10am an all age communion and Sunday school with The Rev David Commander.

Village Diary: The diary of events is in the hallway of the mission church to make an entry or to check the diary to avoid clashes.

