Theatre production: the very popular Rude Mechanical Theatre is back at Sandhurst playing fields on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 PM. Picnics at 6 PM. This is a brand-new play with music called the Commercial Traveller. It’s set in 1924 London and tickets are available from Shirley Wicks on (01580) 850108, adults £16, seniors £15, students £12, children £9, Families (any two adults and two children aged 17 and under) £40. For groups of 10 or more booking together there is a special rate of £13 per person obtainable by ringing the box office on (01323) 501260.

Baptist Church services: the service on June 11 at the Baptist Church is an anniversary service at 10:30 AM and an evening meeting at 7 PM. On June 13 the purpose plate lunch will take place at the church hall at noon.

Toddler group cafe: a drop-in cafe with the toddler group takes place at the mission church every Wednesday in term time. For more information contact David on (01580) 240658.

South Downs marathon: Rebecca Kerry and Maria Kibble white from the village took part in a 27.2 miles South Downs marathon. Both Rebecca and Maria had a time of 618.

We’re sorry to hear that Carol Lee has died at home at Sandhurst Cross. Carol’s husband died a few years ago he was a real country gentleman. Condolences to all the family at this time.

Bus service: not every village has a late bus service but Sandhurst has service number five, provided on behalf of Kent County Council. The times are Maidstone 23.20 and Sandhurst OO.19 and it runs six days a week.

