Nursery school: the children of Sandhurst nursery school have recently taken part in an independent voting activity to name four new fish which are thriving even though they had an unexpected visitor in the tank. One of the children thought they would like a plastic frog for company. A lot of activities are planned for the summer so look out for posters.

Baptist Church: the services at the Baptist Church on June 25 are morning worship at 10:30 AM with an evening meeting at 7 PM.

Theatre: the very popular Rude Mechanical Theatre is back at Sandhurst playing fields again this summer on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 PM. Picnics at 6 PM. The new play with live music is called The Commercial Traveller and is set in the foggy 1924 London. Tickets are available from Shirley weeks on (01580) 850108

