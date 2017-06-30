Bus service: do not forget the Sunday bus service. The times of the 349 are Hastings 7:52 AM, 9:52 AM, 11:52 AM, 1:52 PM, 3:52 PM. Sandhurst New Swan one at 8:37 AM, 10:37 AM, 12:37 PM, 2:37 PM, 4:37 PM. Cranbrook Congregational Church at 8:58 AM, 10:58 AM, 12:58 PM, 2:58 PM, 4:58 PM, and back from Cranbrook at 9:05 AM, 11:05 AM, 1:05 PM, 3:05 PM, 5:05 PM. Sandhurst the New Swan at 9:26 AM, 11:26 AM, 1:26 PM, 3:26 PM, and 5:26 PM. Hastings at 10:13 AM, 12:13 PM, to 13 p.m., 4:13 PM, and 6:13 PM, The 349 will link the service number five at Cranbrook to Maidstone.

School summer fair: the village primary school summer fair takes place on July 15 at the school from noon to 3 PM. the theme this year is the great British seaside.

The CPSO surgery hour: the PCSO surgery hour will be on July 4 from 11 AM to midday at the old school.

Mobile library: the mobile library will be at the Tanyard on June 30 10:20 - 10:50 AM.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.