Baptist Church services: services for July 9 are prayer and fasting from 9 AM to 2 PM, morning worship at 10:30 AM. The elder of the church will take the service Chris Knott and there is an evening meeting at 7 PM. The purpose plate lunch takes place on July 11 at noon. Booking is needed and you’ll be asked for a voluntary donation. Phone Terry Pickford on 0158 0762 to 00.

Anglican church services: St Nicholas Church has a number of church services. Communion at 8 AM on the first third and fifth Sunday. Morning service at 10 AM on the first and third Sunday, Eucharist at 10 AM on the second and fourth Sunday. There is contemporary worship at the mission church at 5 PM on the fourth Sunday, Sunday school at 10 AM at St Nicholas’s Church on the fourth Sunday of the month communion is on Tuesday at the mission church at 10 AM.

Summer fair: Sandhurst primary school has a summer fair on July 1 from noon to 3 PM at the school. The theme this year is the great British seaside.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.