Refuse Lorry: The civic amenities refuse lorry will be in the village to collect domestic waste on Saturday July 22 at the following places and times: Lomas Lane 8am - 8.25am; Ringle Green 8.30am - 9am; Back Road 9.05am - 9.35am; Tanyard 9.40am - 10.20am and Sandhurst Close 10.25am - 11am.

Church: The church services at St Nicholas Anglican Church are on Sunday July 23 10am, for an all age communion and Sunday School. A contemporary Songs of Praise will take place at the Mission Church at 5pm. The Rector.

The 8am service at St Nicholas on August 6 will be taken by the Archbishop of Maidstone the Venerable Stephen Taylor MBE.

Charity support: A big thank to to all those who supported Christian Aid Week - £279.85 was sent to the charity.

Football: Sandhurst FC won the Hastings Lower Divisions Cup, beating Magham Down 1 - 0 in the final/ They will be looking to win more in the new season so if you are inspired and want to join the club as a player or to help, contact the secretary Sandra Kerry on 01580 850337.

