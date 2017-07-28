Hospice garden party: on Saturday, July 29 at 3 PM Daniel Gromwood is performing at this year’s garden party event in Sandhurst in aid of Hospice in the Weald. A limited number of tickets are available for the parties with a donation of at least £16 in advance only from Gillian Davis on (01580) 850384.

Dial-A -Ride: Kent Karrier is a flexible dial-a-ride ride service that takes in Sandhurst. It will take members from their door to a number of useful destinations. The scheme is run by Compaid with financial help from Kent County Council. Membership is £5 per year. Further details call Compaid on (01892) 832447.

St Nicholas Church: the church service on July 30 is holy Communion at 8 AM. The rector will take the service. The services at the Baptist Church are morning worship at 10:30 AM and evening meeting at 7 PM. On August 3 a coffee morning will be held at the church at 10:45 AM.

PCSO surgery: the next PCSO surgery hour will take place at the Old School at 11 AM to midday on August 1.

Nursery school: the children of Sandhurst nursery school have been working hard this year learning letter sounds, numbers and other areas a development. But most importantly how to be polite and look after each other. The autumn term starts on Tuesday, September 5. The school number is (01580) 850407

