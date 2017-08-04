Sandhurst Social Club: is to have an Open Mic Night. If anyone can play the Blues, folk, R&B, instrumental, or anything in between, it will take place every third Saturday in the month. For more information call Kevin on 07494 028059.

Come and meet the Archdeacon of Maidstone: on Sunday August 6 at the the 8am Holy Communion service at St Nicholas Church. The Venerable Stephen Taylor will be taking the service.

Advance notice: The Mini Market and Grand Draw will take place on Saturday November 25 in the Mission Church, Back Road, Sandhurst at a time to be confirmed. If anyone can help in any way, please contact Anne on 01580 850281.

Services and events: at the Baptist Church on Sunday August 6 are: Morning worship and communion at 10,30am with Pastor Ken and an evening meeting at 7pm. A camp will take place from August 9 - 13 at the Oasts, Northiam. For more information phone 01580 850715.

