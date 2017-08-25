Alpha Course: an Alpha Course starts at Sandhurst Mission Church on Wednesday, September 13 at 7:30 PM. All are very welcome to attend this 10 week course. Please pick up a leaflet from the mission church on the Back Road or at St Nicholas Church, Sandhurst.

Church services: St Nicholas Church services for August 27 are 10 AM, All Age Communion and Sunday school. No Praise Service at the Mission Church. All the services are with the rector David.

Friendship club: no friendship club takes place in August but the next meeting is on September 8 which is a coach trip to Dover, the total cost is £18 per person, which includes set lunch. The coach leaves Lower Green at 9 AM. Nonmembers are very welcome. For more information phone Rosie on (01580) 850433.

PCSO: the next PCSO surgery hour is on September 9 at the old School Hall, Back Road, from 11 AM midday.

