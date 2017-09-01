Ride and Stride: Friends of Kent Churches Ride and Stride is on Saturday September 9 from 10am - 6pm.. This really is a fun day out, whether walking or cycling. For more information and a sponsor form call Ann on 01580 850281.

Bridge: Friendly Chicago Bridge is played in the Mission Church, Back Road, Sandhurst on Monday Afternoons from 2pm to 5pm. Further information is available from 01797 253431 or Ann 01580 850281.

Church Towers repairs: St Nicholas church tower repairs update. We have applied for grants from several charitable organisations as we need to raise about £11,500 but it is hoped the work will start later this year.

Baptist Church: Services on September 3 are Morning Worship at 10.30, Chris Knott, elder and secretary will take the service and at 7pm an evening meeting. ON September 9 a coffee morning takes place at 10.45am in the Church Hall. All are welcome to come. Harvest Thanksgiving is on September 17 at 10.30 and the Harvest Supper is at 5pm.

Football: The Macron football league starts on Saturday September 2. This year Sandhurst are i Division 3. if you are inspired and want to join the club as a player or helper, please contact Sandra on 01580850377

