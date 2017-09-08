Cricket: the cricket club is away to neighbours and friends Newenden CC on September 10 with a 1.30 pm start.

Baptist Church: Events and Services for September 10 are Morning Worship at 10.30am, evening meeting at 7pm. September 11 members meeting at 7.30pm in the church. September 12 the purpose plate lunch is from noon to 2pm. Booking is needed and voluntary donations asked for. For more information call Terry Pickford on 01580 762220

Piano recital: Thursday September 12 at 3pm sees pianist Malcolm Binns play a selection from the great masters, including Bach/Busoni and Chopin. Tickets are by donation, minimum £16. Call Gillian Davis on 01580 850384. Proceeds to the Hospice in the Weald.

Ride and Stride: Friends of Kent Churches Ride and Stride takes place on September 9 from 10am to 6pm. It is not too late to sponsor. Further information please contact Ann on 01580 850281.

Alpha Course: A ten week Alpha Course starts at Sandhurst Missionary Church on Wednesday 13th at 7.30pm. For more information pick up a leaflet from he church on the back Road. All are most welcome to attend.

Cinema: Our local cinema, Kino in Hawkhurst, has had a makeover. The cinema was close in the daytime but today, September 8 it will be open all the time.

