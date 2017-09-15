Power Yoga: Weald Power Yoga takes place at the Sandhurst Old School Hall on Wednesdays at 2pm, it is £9 per class. Beginners are welcome, just drop in for a complete body workout and transform your health and lose weight. For more information call 07943 388803.

Services: The Baptist Church on the Rye Road - Services on September 17 are: Harvest Thanksgiving at 10.30am and the Harvest Supper at 5pm. All events take place at the church. On September 19 Deacon’s Meeting at 7.30pm at the church.

Mission Church: The Harvest Supper takes place on September 30 at the Mission Church, Back Road. Tickets are £12.50 for an adult, £7.50 for a child from Anne Tylden-Wright on 015870 850281 or Lynn Hayes on 01580 830201. There will also be a marvellous magician.

