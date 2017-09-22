Football: Football for boys and girls aged 7-16 takes place at Sandhurst playing Fields every Saturday from 9.30 - 11.30am. It’s £2 per session and shin pads are required. There is also a Bible talk. For more information call 07837578788. This is run by Sandhurst Baptist Church.

Sandhurt FC: It was a good start for the village football team, they took in Ticehurst and won 5-1.

Church: Services in the village on September 24 are St Nicholas, all age communion and Sunday church at 10am and the Mission Church at 5pm has Contemporary Praise and at the Baptist Church there is Morning Worship at 10.30am and an evening meeting at 7pm.

Mobile Library: The mobile library will be at The Tanyard on September 22 from 10.20 - 10.50am.

PCSO Surgery: The next PCSO surgery is on September 26 from 11am - noon at The Old School, Back Road.

Parish News: If anyone would like to have the Parish News, please phone Shelagh on 01580 850607

Would you like to be a parish councillor?: There’s no salary, pension, or time to yourself, but if you would like to be a parish councillor for the village contact the parish clerk on 01580 850295 for more information.

