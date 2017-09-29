Date for the diary: St Nicholas Church is having a mini market and grand draw in November 25 in the Mission Church, Back Road, Sandhurst. Times to be confirmed. if anyone can help in any way, please call Anne Tylden-Wright on 01580 850281.
Little Rainbows playgroup: this is a free parent baby and toddler group every Friday at Sandhurst Baptist Church from 10.30am - 12pm. All are welcome. For further information please call Sue on 07789 900891.
Football Club: Yet one more win for the football club, who are second from the top of Division Three. The side had a very entertaining 5-4 success away to JC Tackleway II
Church Services: The St Nicholas Church services on October 1 are Holy Communion at 8am. The Reverend Rosemary Kobus van Wengen will take the service and at 10am Morning Worship (Harvest) the rector David will take the service
