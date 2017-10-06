Concert: Gil Jetley is coming to Sandhurst for the final 2017 R B Davis memorial Recital at 3pm on October 11. Gil will be playing Bach and Busoni and a lot more. Tickets n advance from Gillian Davis on 01580 850384.

Win Little: There are not many words that can be said to Win Little that will help her over the road death of her son, and the other deaths in the incident. Win has a home in Sandhurst and the support of the village.

PCSO Surgery: The next PCSO Surgery hour is on October 10 from 11am to 12pm at the Old School Hall, Back Road.

Drop in cafe: St Nicholas Church has a drop in cafe at The Mission Church every Wednesday with a toddler group. For more information call David on 01580 240658.