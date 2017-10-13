Parish Council meeting: Parish council meeting takes place at 7.30pm in the Old School Hall. The clerk is Lisa Hale and Lisa’s hours are Tuesday, 1-3pm, Thursday 9.30 - 1.30am. The phone number is 01580 850295.

Village Diary: The diary is now in the hallway of the Mission Church. This is where possible Sandhurst events are not clashing with other events in the village.

Sandhurst Social Club: The club is in the Back Road and has an open mic night, free for performers. Non members £2 on the door.

Poppy Appeal: The Poppy Appeal is soon with us, please be generous.