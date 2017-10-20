Church service:s at the Baptist Church for October 22 are morning worship at 10:30 AM and soup and sweet lunch at 1 PM. There is no evening meeting. The church supports Saturday netball school at Sandhurst primary school from 9.30 to 11 AM on Saturday and soccer school from 9.30 to 11:30 AM at Sandhurst playing fields, both events are on term time only. The church phone number is (01580) 850715. The services at the Church of England on October 22 are all age Communion at 10 AM. The rector will take the service. The mission church services at 5 PM, contemporary praise when Vicky Young will take the service.

PCSO surgery: the next PCSO surgery at the old school hall on October 24 from 11 AM to noon.

Mobile library: the mobile library will be Tanyard today October 20 from 10.20 to 11 to 10:50 AM

Funeral: the funeral service for Roy Little took place at St Nicholas’s Church Sandhurst followed by cremation. Donations can be made to Sandhurst Baptist Church youth group and sent c/o KB Sills, High Street, Cranbrook, Kent, TN17 3DT or phone (01580) 712284.

Firework night: the village primary school is to have a fireworks night on November 4 from 5 PM 7 PM. Adults £5 children from 4 to 14-year-olds £1. All are welcome.