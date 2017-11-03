Fireworks: Fireworks are to take place at Sandhurst Primary School on Saturday November 4 from 5 to 7pm. Adults £5, children 4-14 one pound. All welcome.

Newspaper delivery: Jackie’s news do a newspaper delivery service seven days each week to the village. They have a scheme at the moment where you can try the service for 8 weeks free to see if you like it. If that’s not enough you can have any newspaper half price for 98 weeks too. Phone 01580 763183.

Baptist church: The services on November 5 are morning worship/communion at 10.30am, and an evening meeting at 7pm. The special offering for both services is for Barnardo’s/Open Doors

Horticultural Society: at the last meeting of the Horticultural Society the group had a talk on photographic landscapes by Glynn Bareham. The group meet on the first Wednesday of the month in the Old School at 8pm. For more information call Margaret on 01580 851006. All are welcome.