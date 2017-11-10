Remembrance: The village Baptist Church will take part in the village remembrance service with the Church of England at 10.45am on the Upper green with the laying of the wreaths. The Baptist Church will return to the church for a service at 11.15am when the paster Ken will take the service and at 7pm an evening meeting will take place. On November 14 the purpose plate lunch takes place at noon at the church hall,Booking needed and a voluntary donation, Phone Terry Pickford on 015880 762200.

Mini Market: A mini market and coffee morning takes place at The Mission Church on Saturday November 25 from 10 am to 1pm. An event mot to be missed as it will feature produce, cakes, Christmas goodies, refreshment and a grand draw with a first prize of £200. All proceeds go to St Nicholas Church.

Crime: in Sandhurst is staying reassuring low but we must not be complacent. Report any crime immediately any crime in progress, prowlers and suspicious events call 999. Rob Spice is the PCSO and his mobile number is 01580 850407.

Nursery School: IF anyone would like information about the nursery school which is based in the primary school call in or phone 01580 850 407.

The Refuse Lorry: The Civic Amenity Refuse Lorry for Domestic waste only and will be in the village on November 11 at the following places and times. Saturday morning 8-8.25am, Lomas Lane 8.30-9.am, Ringle Green 9.05 - 9.35am, back Road 9.40 - 10.20am at Tanyard, 10.25 - 11am Sandhurst Close.

Mobile Library: The mobile library will be at Tanyard on November 17th from 10.20 - 10.50am.

Magazine: Please send copy for the magazine by Friday November 17 to Shelagh on 01580 850133 or Elizabeth 01580 850607, they are the editors.