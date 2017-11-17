Win Little: The other day I saw brave Win Little, whose son died in the dreadful accident on the road to Hawkhurst. Many people have responded to support Win, and I hope that support continues.

St Nicholas Church: The service at St Nicholas church on November 19 is Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Worship at 10am. For baptisms, wedding enquiries call The Rev David Commander on 01580 240658.

Parish Office: The Sandhurst Parish Office has new opening hours, 12.30 - 14.30 every Tuesday afternoon and Thursday 9.30 - 11.30am. The clerk is Lisa Hale 01580 850295.

Baptist Church: Events for Sunday November 19 are Prayer and Fasting 9am - 2pm, Morning Worship at 10.30am. The elder and secretary Chris KNott will take the service w and an evening meeting at 7pm. There is a deacon’s meeting on November 21 at 7.30pm at the church.

Ron Weeden: Sad to report that Ron Weeden, who was a former borough councillor for Sandhurst, has passed away. Ron did his best for Sandhurst.