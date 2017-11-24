Mini Market: A mini marker and coffee morning will take place on November 25 from 10am until 1pm at The Mission Church, Back Road, Sandhurst, with all proceeds in aid os St Nicholas Church. This is an event not to be missed with stalls of produce, cakes Christmas goodies, a grand draw with a first prize of £200 and many prizes, refreshments and much more.

Refuse Lorry: The Vicic Amenity Lorry will be in Sandhurst on November 25 for garden waste only at the following places and times: 8-8.25am Lomas Lane, 8.30-9am Ringle Green, 9.05-9.35 back Road, 9.40-10.20 Tanyard, 10.25-11am Sandhurst Close.

Baptist Church: Services at The Baptist Church for November 26 are Morning Worship at 10.30am when the pastor Ken will take the service and at 1pm a soup/sweet lunch. Also on November 26 the Church of England service are 10am All Age Communion at St Nicholas and at 5pm at the Mission Church contemporary praise. The rector David will take both.