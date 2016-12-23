HAPPY CHRISTMAS: As the big day looms I wish you all a very happy Christmas and hope that over the past year you have been able to benefit from the information and enjoy some of the events detailed every week here in the Sedlescombe village voice. There always seems to be something happening in the village and along with all the varied clubs and societies you should never need to feel bored or alone living here. From all of us that benefit, I am sure you will not mind me saying thank you to all the volunteers who give their time and energies to make the village a better place to live.

CHRISTMAS EVE: On December 24, the annual crib service will take place at St Johns Parish Church at 4pm, this is a short service suitable to bring your whole family to.Children will be encouraged to act out the nativity story. Costumes are available at the church for angels, kings and shepherds or come in your own costume if you prefer. Later that evening Midnight Mass will start at 11pm during which the crib will be blessed.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE: The service on Christmas day will be a united Christmas communion with members of Whatlington joining the congregation at Sedlescombe parish church ay 10.30am

CHURCH FLOWERS: Look out for the beautiful flowers around the church over Christmas. They are arranged by a rota of volunteers who donate their skills throughout the year, even at this busy time of year they have been at work to create a Christmas backdrop for us all to enjoy.

SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB REMINDER: Jenny and Shirley have just completed their first year running the club and are glad that so many of you are members in and around the village. This year they have organised trips to musicals Annie and Beautiful, taken part in a musical evening to celebrate the Queens 90th birthday , two plays Invincible and Princess Undone, visited Chichester flower festival, and Windsor Castle and finished the year with a tour of the Christmas lights in London. The membership fee is a mere £10 which is used to cover administration costs, booking fees and tips for coach drivers and any tour guides. If you would like to continue as a member then please complete the form recently sent to you or if you are interested in joining as a new member then please contact Shirley on 01424 870475 or Jenny on 01424 871445.

EVENING OUT ? A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: Come and shake off the winter blues when Loose Ends Untied will be performing at the village hall on the evening of Friday January 27 2017. The two Phil’s, Frank and Mark will be playing some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style, to listen or dance to, the choice is yours. Tickets are £15 to include a delicious supper and a licensed bar will be available throughout the evening. Organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to get this year off to a flying start!

TABLE TOP SALE DATE: There will be a table top sale in the village hall of Saturday morning February 18. Further details on booking a table will follow in the new year.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: I wish you all a happy, healthy and let’s hope a more peaceful world in 2017 with less angst and hate and more love. Like all years for some it would have been a year of joy and great happenings, for others not so, with maybe even great sorrow and heartache. A new year gives us the opportunity to reassess, make resolutions and try to create a world around us that we can feel comfortable and happy in, sending all good wishes that this will come to pass for you and your families.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

