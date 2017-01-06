HAPPY NEW YEAR: I wish you all a happy, healthy and let’s hope a more peaceful world in 2017 with less angst and hate and more love. Like all years for some it would have been a year of joy and great happenings, for others not so, with maybe even great sorrow and heartache. A new year gives us the opportunity to reassess, make resolutions and try to create a world around us that we can feel comfortable and happy in, sending all good wishes that this will come to pass for you and your families.

TRY SOMETHING NEW?: There are lots of groups and organisations around the village that would be pleased to welcome new members and volunteers. Start with the village directory or online at www.sedlescombe.org.uk if you are looking for a new interest this year.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The first meeting of 2017 is at the Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday January 11 doors open at 7.00pm for a 7.30pm start.

This meeting will take the form of a hands on craft evening when you will be able to have ago at decorating cones. Come along and meet some new friends and join in, refreshments will be served . Further details prior to the date from Sheila on 01797 223927 or Janet on 01424 773708

EVENING OUT ? A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: Come and shake off the winter blues when Loose Ends Untied will be performing at the village hall on the evening of Friday January 27 2017. The two Phil’s, Frank and Mark will be playing some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style, to listen or dance to, the choice is yours. Tickets are £15 to include a delicious supper and a licensed bar will be available throughout the evening. Call 01424 870344 or Pauline on 01424 870412 to reserve your tickets now. Organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to get this year off to a flying start!

TABLE TOP SALE DATE: There will be a table top sale in the village hall of Saturday morning February 18. Further details on booking a table will follow in the new year.

MINI MARKET AND COFFEE MORNING: Please remember that the first coffee morning in this year will be on Thursday February 2 at the usual time of 10am to 11.30am in the village hall and not in this coming week. All are welcome at this friendly event so do try to make space in your diary to go along.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

