TRY SOMETHING NEW?: There are lots of groups and organisations around the village that would be pleased to welcome new members and volunteers. Start with the village directory or online at www.sedlescombe.org.uk if you are looking for a new interest this year.

EVENING OUT - LOOSE ENDS UNTIED: Tickets are NOW on sale at the village shop for Friday January 27 2017 when Loose Ends Untied will be performing at the village hall. The two Phil’s, Frank and Mark will be playing some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style, to listen or dance to, the choice is yours. We will be pleased to welcome you from 7pm for a fun night and to give those winter blues a good shake up! Tickets are £15 to include a delicious supper and a licensed bar will be available throughout the evening. You can also call 01424 870344 or Pauline on 01424 870412 to reserve your tickets if you are now. Organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to get this year off to a flying start!

TABLE TOP SALE DATE: There will be a table top sale in the village hall of Saturday February 18 from 10am to 12noon. Book your table now by calling 01424 870808, it is just £8 per table, which is provided, you just need to turn up with your items to sell. Sellers are invited to set up from 9am. Have an early spring clean and turn your unwanted items into cash for you to buy more bargains !

MINI MARKET AND COFFEE MORNING: Please remember that the first coffee morning in this year will be on Thursday February 2 at the usual time of 10am to 11.30am in the village hall. All are welcome at this friendly event so do try to make space in your diary to go along.

THANK YOU: Father Kevin would like to say thank you to everyone for making the church look so beautiful for the village Christmas services. They were all well attended with village friends as well as visitors. The crib service on Christmas eve was the usual success with lots of children joining in such a simple service telling the Christmas story, to hear the children sing “Away in a Manger” just melted the heart. What a lovely way to herald Christmas Day. You are all wished a happy and Blessed New Year.

JOHN RUTTER’S GLORIA: Cranbrook choral society will be performing the above and works by Vaughan Williams, Gabrieli and Bruckner on Saturday April 29 at St Dunstan’s Church, Cranbrook, TN17 3HA at 7.30 p.m. Director of Music: Jeffrey Gray. 100 voice choir. International soloists. Magnificent brass accompaniment. Organist: Martyn Williams.Tickets £15 each (£7.50 students) by phoning: 01580 819323 or 714411and available at the door on the night. www.cranbrookchoral.org.uk

SEDLESCOMBE FAYRE JULY 15 2017: Are you interested in being involved in the day on the sports field this year? The Sedlescombe Societies Association held their annual general meeting at the Queens Head in October 2016 to start on planning for this years event. Nicola Evans was elected as chair for this years event along with Jan Heap as treasurer with Debra Veith, and myself to help on the organisation. A secretary is needed and more interested people in ensuring that Sedlescombe has a family day to remember in 2017. If you would like to know more then please contact Nicola on nicola@oldfarm.eu or Debra on debraveith@hotmail.com 01424 870914.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

