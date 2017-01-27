EVENING OUT TONIGHT - LOOSE ENDS UNTIED: Last call for for the evening tonight Friday January 27 2017 at the village hall Tickets are available at the village shop or on the door. We will be pleased to welcome you from 7pm for a fun night and to give those winter blues a good shake up! Loose Ends Untied will be performing ,the two Phil’s, Frank and Mark will be playing some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style, to listen or dance to, the choice is yours. Tickets are £15 to include a delicious 2 course home cooked supper, the Friends are renowned for their food, so miss out. A licensed bar will be available throughout the evening thanks to Mike Davies. You can also call 01424 870344 or Pauline on 01424 870412 to reserve your tickets. Organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to get this year off to a flying start!

MINI MARKET AND COFFEE MORNING: The first coffee morning and mini market of the year will be on Thursday February 2 at the usual time of 10am to 11.30am in the village hall. All are welcome at this friendly event so do try to make space in your diary to go along

NEW MEMORIAL BENCH: There is currently a collection taking place at eth village shop and theQueens Head to raise funds for a bench in memory or Ralph Dellow. If you would like to contribute, cheques can also be made payable and given to Pauline Glew at 36 Park Shaw , Sedlescombe for further details please contact Mr Harrod on 870146

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: After a very successful craft evening this month, the first flower demonstrator for this year will be on Wednesday February 8 when Sue Thompson will be visiting the club and interpreting the title “Up the Garden Path”. Doors will be open from 7pm in readiness for the 7.30pm start. You will have time during the evening to stock up on floral arranging supplies at very keen prices and of course, there will be refreshments and time to socialise during the evening. For some of the lucky audience even the pleasure of winning one of the arrangements to take home to enjoy further. Visitors are always welcome, so if you enjoy the beauty of flowers why not come and see if this is something for you in 2017? For further details prior to the meeting please contact Sheila on 01797223927or Karen on 01424 870177

SEDLESCOMBE FAYRE JULY 15 2017: Are you interested in being involved in the day on the sports field this year? The Sedlescombe Societies Association held their annual general meeting at the Queens Head in October 2016 to start on planning for this years event. Nicola Evans was elected as chair for this years event along with Jan Heap as treasurer with Debra Veith, and myself to help on the organisation. A secretary is needed and more interested people in ensuring that Sedlescombe has a family day to remember in 2017. If you would like to know more then please contact Nicola on nicola@oldfarm.eu or Debra on debraveith@hotmail.com 01424 870914.

NEW BOOK CLUB: The new book club met last week but there is still time to join in. They will meet in the pub on the last Tuesday of each month at 2pm and have arranged ‘reads’ for the next 4 months so if you enjoy reading, sharing your enthusiasm for a good read and the idea of a monthly meet up over a cup of tea with a small informal and friendly group, then please get in touch with Glynis on gds01620@gmail.com or telephone 870804

TABLE TOP SALE DATE: There will be a table top sale in the village hall of Saturday February 18 from 10am to 12noon. Book your table now by calling 01424 870808, it is just £8 per table, which is provided, you just need to turn up with your items to sell. Sellers are invited to set up from 9am. Have an early spring clean and turn your unwanted items into cash for you to buy more bargains !

MAY FAYRE: This years fayre on the Green will take place on Saturday May 13. More details to follow in the months ahead.

JAZZ EVENING: Hugh Alexander, you may know him as Hugh Davidson, will be performing with his musical colleague Mike Hatchard on Saturday February 4 2017 at 7.30pm in the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, just opposite the Conquest Hospital. Also appearing will be bassist Chris Barrett. The music will be an integration of well known classical pieces just a little jazzed up! The concert is being sponsored by the League of Friends to raise awareness of their new MRI Scanner appeal for the Conquest Hospital. Tickets cost just £10.00 and are available from the Hastings Centre on 01424 753322 or the Conquest Hospital Shop.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

