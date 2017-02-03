SUNDAY SERVICE: St John the Baptist service this Sunday February 5 will be at 10.30am and is the monthly family service with no communion. Everyone is welcome to attend when the children help with the readings. There will also be time following the service for a tea or coffee and a chat.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: After a very successful craft evening this month, the first flower demonstrator for this year will be on Wednesday February 8 when Sue Thompson will be visiting the club and interpreting the title “Up the Garden Path”. Doors will be open from 7pm in readiness for the 7.30pm start. You will have time during the evening to stock up on floral arranging supplies at very keen prices and of course, there will be refreshments and time to socialise during the evening. For some of the lucky audience even the pleasure of winning one of the arrangements to take home to enjoy further. Visitors are always welcome, so if you enjoy the beauty of flowers why not come and see if this is something for you in 2017? For further details prior to the meeting please contact Sheila on 01797223927or Karen on 01424 870177

SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB: Shirley and Jenny have a few seats left for the popular show Shirley Valentine. The show is in Bromley on Thursday March 2 2017.The coach leaves the bottom of the village green bus stop at 5pm ready for the evening performance. The cost of this trip is £32-50 to members and £35 to non members. If you are interested in going or would like some more information then please contact: Shirley Davies on 01424 870475 or Jenny Mainwood on 01424 871445. Money and numbers should be delivered to 2 Gregory Walk, Sedlescombe TN33 0QZ

JAZZ EVENING : This Saturday February 4 2017 Hugh Alexander, you may know him as Hugh Davidson, will be performing with his musical colleague Mike Hatchard at 7.30pm in the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, just opposite the Conquest Hospital. Also appearing will be bassist Chris Barrett. The music will be an integration of well known classical pieces just a little jazzed up! The concert is being sponsored by the League of Friends to raise awareness of their new MRI Scanner appeal for the Conquest Hospital. Tickets cost just £10.00 and are available from the Hastings Centre on 01424 753322 or the Conquest Hospital Shop

TABLE TOP SALE DATE: There will be a table top sale in the village hall organised by St John the Baptist church on Saturday February 18 from 10am to 12noon. There are still a few tables left if you would like to book one then please call 01424 870808, it is just £8 per table, which is provided, you just need to turn up with your items to sell. Sellers are invited to set up from 9am. Have an early spring clean and turn your unwanted items into cash for you to buy more bargains ! there will be coffee tea and light refreshments available too so come go along and find a bargain, then enjoy a coffee and chat with friends.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: Sedlescombe & District Garden Society will have their first event of the year on Wednesday February 15 at 2pm in the Village Hall. The speaker will be Alison Marsden who will be telling us how to achieve ‘More Impact for Less Effort’ in our gardens. There will be refreshments and a raffle. Free for members. £3 for non-members.

NEW BOOK CLUB: The new book club met last month but there is still time to join in. They will meet in the pub on the last Tuesday of each month at 2pm and have arranged ‘reads’ for the next 4 months so if you enjoy reading, sharing your enthusiasm for a good read and the idea of a monthly meet up over a cup of tea with a small informal and friendly group, then please get in touch with Glynis on gds01620@gmail.com or telephone 870804

NEW MEMORIAL BENCH: There is currently a collection taking place at the village shop and the Queens Head to raise funds for a bench in memory or Ralph Dellow. If you would like to contribute, cheques can also be made payable and given to Pauline Glew at 36 Park Shaw, Sedlescombe for further details please contact Mr Harrod on 870146

REPORT ON LOOSE ENDS UNTIED EVENING: The two Phil’s, Frank and Mark played to a select audience some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style, to listen or dance to Thanks have been given to the Friends of Sedlescombe church for a lovely evening last Friday, GOOD FOOD, GOOD MUSIC, GOOD COMPANY, A GOOD WAY to spend a cold winters evening - here’s to the next one when hopefully more folk will join in “ everyone enjoyed a delicious 2 course home cooked supper prepared the committee and their friends, the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are renowned for their food and they certainly did not disappoint on this occasion. A very welcome licensed bar was available throughout the evening, thanks to Mike Davies. Thanks are also due to all the helpers, Krista Cachrimanis, Brenda Page, Penny Mawson, Heather Keywood, Jackie Rand, Shirley Davies and also Pauline Glew who ran the raffle. Consider a Friends event in the future, if you did not make it this time, you missed a super evening.

SEDLESCOMBE FAYRE JULY 15 2017: Are you interested in being involved in the day on the sports field this year? The Sedlescombe Societies Association held their annual general meeting at the Queens Head in October 2016 to start on planning for this years event. Nicola Evans was elected as chair for this years event along with Jan Heap as treasurer with Debra Veith, and myself to help on the organisation. A secretary is needed and more interested people in ensuring that Sedlescombe has a family day to remember in 2017. If you would like to know more then please contact Nicola on nicola@oldfarm.eu or Debra on debraveith@hotmail.com 01424 870914.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

