LENT LUNCHES: The final Lent Lunch is today, April 7, at Margaret’s home 2 Forge Cottages, The Green at 12noon until 1.30pm. They have been popular over the last few weeks so try to enjoy this last one of 2017.You are invited to enjoy homemade soup and crusty bread for just £3 each.. All funds raised are to be shared between two charities, the Seaview project for the homeless, based in St Leonards and Farm Africa. All are welcome to attend today in the company of friends old and new.

GRAND QUIZ AND SUPPER: Any last minute quizzers still out there for the evening of Wednesday April 12? Sedlescombe and district flower club are organising a quiz and supper evening at the village hall. You are invited to take part in this fundraising event, teams of six are the order of the evening but don’t worry if you are not in a team and would like to take part, new friends will be waiting for you to make a dream team ! The questions will not all be on flowers but rounds on a broad range of subjects. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £7.50 which includes a delicious supper, you are welcome to bring your own wine or beer. Please reserve any additional tickets needed now to help with catering by calling 01424 773708 or 01424870177 or email asselton@icloud.com

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH MAUNDY THURSDAY: On Thursday April 13 there will be an Agape Meal in church at 7pm

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH GOOD FRIDAY: On Friday April 14 , solemn service in church at 2pm

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH EASTER SATURDAY: Saturday April 15 , Service of Light in church at 8pm

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH EASTER SUNDAY: Sunday April 16, Easter Eucharist in church at 10.30am

VISIT EASTER FLOWERS: Tea, Cake and Easter Flower arrangements will be on display in our ancient church, St John the Parish over the Easter weekend. Sunday April 16 from 12 to 4pm and again on Easter Monday April 17,all day, from 10am to 4pm. The roll of honour in memory of loved ones will be on display at this time. All are welcome to visit and enjoy the peace and history of this building

BIG EASTER ART EXHIBITION: Over the Easter weekend Friday April 14 until Monday April 17, Sedlescombe village hall will play host to the big Easter Art Exhibitionfrom 10am to 5pm daily. This is an exclusive fine art show in aid of St Michaels hospice, that is usually in Pett every year but now we will have the opportunity to visit right on our own doorstep. There will be original works from over 40 artists , demonstrations, portrait paintings and an excellent raffle throughout the weekend. Free entry and car parking. Refreshments available. For more information please contact Sarah on 01424 456381

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS PRODUCTION: Sedlescombe Players present ‘Two into One’ - A Comedy by Ray Cooney, to be performed in Sedlescombe Village Hall on May 17 and 18, tickets are £12 with no food. Performances on May 19 and 20 tickets are £16 with a light supper served in the interval. Tickets go on sale on Monday April 3 2017. To book, call the box office on 01424 718059, or e-mail - sedlescombeplayers@hotmail.co.uk, or book in person on Monday evenings at the hall at 7.15pm before rehearsals.

THE BIG TEA FUNDRAISER: The Big Tea is back for 2017! St Michaels hospice are asking people across Hastings and Rother area to hold tea parties on or around Monday April 24, their 30th Anniversary. It’s simple, invite friends, family and/or colleagues to join you for a cuppa and some delicious cakes in exchange for a donation to the Hospice. You can get creative with decorations and themes and hold it in your own home, workplace or school. They will offer support through their participants pack, which includes bunting, recipes from Asselton cakes and invites. To get your pack and to register, please contact Claudia on 01424 456371 or email her on cjenkins@stmichaelshospice.com

SPRING FAYRE ON THE GREEN: The Spring Fayre, on the Green and in the Queens Head garden, takes place this year on Saturday May 13. Tables are available to hire at a cost of £10 payable in advance. To book or for further details please contact Reg on 870258.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

