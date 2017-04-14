HAPPY EASTER: Happy Easter to you all and hope you will be able to enjoy the sunshine and the spring beauty of our village over the holidays, not to mention a visit from the Easter bunny. For the true meaning though, the following services are available to all.

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH GOOD FRIDAY: Today, Friday April 14, solemn service in church at 2pm

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH EASTER SATURDAY: This Saturday April 15, Service of Light in church at 8pm

ST JOHNS PARISH CHURCH EASTER SUNDAY: Sunday April 16, Easter Eucharist in church at 10.30am, after the service there will be an Easter egg hunt for children young and not so young! All will be welcome to join in.

VISIT EASTER FLOWERS: Tea, Cake and Easter Flower arrangements will be on display in our ancient church, St John the Parish over the Easter weekend. Sunday April 16 from 12 to 4pm and again on Easter Monday April 17,all day, from 10am to 4pm. The roll of honour in memory of loved ones will be on display at this time. All are welcome to visit and enjoy the peace and history of this building

LENT LUNCHES: Margaret would like to say thank you to everyone who supported the Lent lunches helping to raise £631 for the chosen charities, Seaview Project for the Homeless and Farm Africa. I’m sure everyone who attended would like to thank Margaret for the use of her home and to the volunteers who make this worthy event possible.

BIG EASTER ART EXHIBITION: Over the Easter weekend Friday April 14 until Monday April 17, Sedlescombe village hall will play host to the big Easter Art Exhibition from 10am to 5pm daily. This is an exclusive fine art show in aid of St Michaels hospice, that is usually in Pett every year but now we will have the opportunity to visit right on our own doorstep. There will be original works from over 40 artists, demonstrations, portrait paintings and an excellent raffle throughout the weekend. Free entry and car parking. Refreshments available. For more information please contact Sarah on 01424 456381

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS PRODUCTION: Sedlescombe Players present ‘Two into One’ - A Comedy by Ray Cooney, to be performed in Sedlescombe Village Hall on May 17 and 18, tickets are £12 with no food. Performances on May 19 and 20 tickets are £16 with a light supper served in the interval. Tickets go on sale on Monday April 3 2017. To book, call the box office on 01424 718059, or e-mail - sedlescombeplayers@hotmail.co.uk, or book in person on Monday evenings at the hall at 7.15pm before rehearsals.

THE BIG TEA FUNDRAISER: The Big Tea is back for 2017! St Michaels hospice are asking people across Hastings and Rother area to hold tea parties on or around Monday April 24, their 30th Anniversary. It’s simple, invite friends, family and/or colleagues to join you for a cuppa and some delicious cakes in exchange for a donation to the Hospice. You can get creative with decorations and themes and hold it in your own home, workplace or school. They will offer support through their participants pack, which includes bunting, recipes from Asselton cakes and invites. To get your pack and to register, please contact Claudia on 01424 456371 or email her on cjenkins@stmichaelshospice.com

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: The next meeting of Sedlescombe Green WI is on Wednesday April 26 in the village hall at 7.30pm. Kent and Sussex Air Ambulance are coming to speak about the great work that they do. This is an open meeting when we welcome everyone to come, listen and support this great organisation. More details to follow or for more information on the WI phone 870533

BREDE LANE CAR PARK AND TOILETS: The consultation of the Car Park & Loos in Brede Lane questionnaire that all household in the parish should have a copy of, should be completed and returned to the yellow box in the village shop by April 28. There are various options to consider. If you are in need of a copy the Have Your Say on Brede Lane Car Park & Toilets questionnaire can be downloaded at www.sedlescombe.org.uk

NEW DIARY DATE – COURTYARD SALE: Saturday April 29, there will be a courtyard sale at the rectory from 10am to 12noon. More details to follow next week

SPRING FAYRE ON THE GREEN: This year’s Spring Fayre will be held on Saturday May 13. They are always looking for volunteers for the many jobs that have to be done both on and before the day. If you feel you could spare a little time to help, please call Reg on 870258. Also call Reg to book a table for £10. Please let him know a.s.a.p. as plans are now well advanced and you must get in quick if you want one. Would you be able to donate cakes? Please get in touch with Jean Dellow on 870223. Tickets for the Grand Draw with smashing prizes are available in the shop at 50p each or £2.50 for a book of 5

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.