SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS PRODUCTION: Sedlescombe Players present ‘Two into One’ - A Comedy by Ray Cooney, to be performed in Sedlescombe Village Hall on May 17 and 18, tickets are £12 with no food. Performances on May 19 and 20 tickets are £16 with a light supper served in the interval. Tickets are on sale now, to get yours call the box office on 01424 718059, or e-mail - sedlescombeplayers@hotmail.co.uk, or book in person on Monday evenings at the hall at 7.15pm before rehearsals.

THE BIG TEA FUNDRAISER: There is still time to invite your friends round to take part in the The Big Tea for 2017! St Michael’s hospice are asking people across Hastings and Rother area to hold tea parties on or around Monday April 24, their 30th Anniversary. It’s simple, invite friends, family and/or colleagues to join you for a cuppa and some delicious cakes in exchange for a donation to the Hospice. You can get creative with decorations and themes and hold it in your own home, workplace or school. They will offer support through their participants pack, which includes bunting, recipes from Asselton cakes and invites. To get your pack and to register, please contact Claudia on 01424 456371 or email her on cjenkins@stmichaelshospice.com

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: The next meeting of Sedlescombe Green WI is on Wednesday April 26 in the village hall at 7.30pm. Kent and Sussex Air Ambulance are coming to speak about the great work that they do. This is an open meeting when we welcome everyone to come, listen and support this great organisation. More details to follow or for more information on the WI phone 870533

BREDE LANE CAR PARK AND TOILETS: The consultation of the Car Park & Toilets in Brede Lane questionnaire that all households in the parish should have a copy of, needs to be completed and returned to the yellow box in the village shop by April 28. There are various options to consider. If you are in need of a copy the Have Your Say on Brede Lane Car Park & Toilets questionnaire can be downloaded at www.sedlescombe.org.uk

NEW DIARY DATE – COURTYARD SALE: Saturday April 29, there will be a courtyard sale at the rectory from 10am to 12noon. More details to follow

SPRING FAYRE ON THE GREEN: This year’s Spring Fayre will be held on Saturday May 13. They are looking for volunteers for the many jobs that have to be done both on and before the day. If you feel you could spare a little time to help, please call Reg on 870258. Also call Reg to book a table for £10. Please let him know a.s.a.p. as plans are now well advanced and you must get in quick if you want one. Would you be able to donate cakes? Please get in touch with Jean Dellow on 870223. Tickets for the Grand Draw with smashing prizes are available in the shop at 50p each or £2.50 for a book of 5

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE CELEBRATORY TEAS: To celebrate the 30th anniversary of St Michael’s Hospice, they are inviting all supporters to FREE celebratory teas, which are taking place in six locations throughout Hastings and Rother. On Saturday May 13, a Celebratory Tea is taking place at Sedlescombe Village Hall, with a choice of two sittings at 2pm and 4.30pm. The events are completely free, thanks to the Big Lottery Fund. There will be afternoon tea and live music for all to enjoy. Spaces are limited, so early booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.