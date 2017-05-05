ANNUAL PLANT SALE – THIS SATURDAY: Sedlescombe & District Garden Society will be holding their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday May 6 2017 in the Village Hall. There will be a good selection of Shrubs, Bedding Plants, Vegetables and Herbs available at very reasonable prices. Our friends at Friary Gardeners will have a stall so please come along and support this very worthwhile charity. In addition there will be a stall selling Hanging Baskets and Patio Pots, the very popular Cake Stall selling a variety of home-made cakes and a Greetings Cards table with cards for all occasions. Also, for the first time, we will be selling timber planters in various sizes. Refreshments will be served throughout the morning, so you can have a chat with your like-minded neighbours over a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.

The event, which is sponsored by Blackbrook’s Garden Centre, will be open to the public from 10.30 a.m until 12.30 p.m. – admission free. This is a very popular event, so get along early to avoid disappointment and grab yourselves a bargain or two.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: After the fund raising quiz last month it is a return to what the club is really all about and you are most welcome to join us. This month we welcome a qualified flower demonstrator on Wednesday May 10 when Gill Smaggasgale visits the club interpreting the title “Tutti Frutti “. It will be interesting to see what how this can be conveyed in a flower arrangement, she will be able to have five or six attempts at it! Doors will be open from 7pm in readiness for the 7.30pm start. You will have time during the evening to stock up on floral arranging supplies at very keen prices and of course, there will be refreshments and time to socialise during the evening. For some of the lucky audience even the pleasure of winning one of the “Tutti Frutti” arrangements to take home to enjoy further. Visitors are always welcome, so if you enjoy the beauty of flowers why not come along. For further details prior to the meeting please contact Sheila on 01797223927 or Janet on 01424 773708

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS PRODUCTION: Sedlescombe Players present ‘Two into One’ - A Comedy by Ray Cooney, to be performed in Sedlescombe Village Hall on May 17 and 18, tickets are £12 with no food. Performances on May 19 and 20 tickets are £16 with a light supper served in the interval. Tickets are on sale now, to get yours call the box office on 01424 718059, or e-mail - sedlescombeplayers@hotmail.co.uk, or book in person on Monday evenings at the hall at 7.15pm before rehearsals. Do hurry before they sell out! Rehearsals are in full swing, the set is up and the players are looking forward to seeing you!

SPRING FAYRE ON THE GREEN: This year’s Spring Fayre will be held on Saturday May 13. They are looking for volunteers for the many jobs that have to be done both on and before the day. If you feel you could spare a little time to help, there is still time to volunteer please call Reg on 870258. Also it is not too late to call Reg and book a table for £10. Please let him know a.s.a.p. as plans are now well advanced and you must get in quick if you want one. Would you be able to donate cakes? Please get in touch with Jean Dellow on 870223. Tickets for the Grand Draw with smashing prizes are available in the shop at 50p each or £2.50 for a book of 5

GODMINTON HOUSE AND GARDENS COACH TRIP: Sedlescombe and district Garden Society invite you to join them on a coach trip through the Kent countryside to Godinton House and gardens nr Ashford Kent on Wednesday June 7. The cost is £ 20 to include access to the house and gardens with tea/coffee on arrival. A pre-ordered lunch is available at £8.50 but this is optional. The house is over 600 years and retains many of its original features. Only two owners have occupied the house since it was built. The gardens over some 12 acres have many exciting features to investigate and set within a country estate with beautiful walks. There is a tea room for you to relax in or why not discover the walled garden, Italian gardens , lily pond, greenhouse, rose gardens and many more too numerous to mention. If you would like to go along please contact Rod Eldridge for further details on 870983.

DANCING IN THE AISLES: Sunday June 4, join in the fun at the parish church when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists will be presenting a lively programme of organ music hence the title of “ Dancing in the Aisles”. Tickets are priced at £7.50, with drinks and nibbles available on the evening for a donation. This event is organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. Limited tickets will be available from next week, so please call Reg on 870258, Judy on 870344 to reserve yours now.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE CELEBRATORY TEAS: Are you a supporter of the hospice ? have you booked for your free tea ? To celebrate the 30th anniversary of St Michael’s Hospice, they are inviting all supporters to FREE celebratory teas, which are taking place in six locations throughout Hastings and Rother. On Saturday May 13, a Celebratory Tea is taking place at Sedlescombe Village Hall, with a choice of two sittings at 2pm and 4.30pm. The events are completely free, thanks to the Big Lottery Fund. There will be afternoon tea and live music for all to enjoy. Spaces are limited, so early booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This week on Tuesday May 9, Mountfield Court at Johns Cross, TN32 5JP will be open from 10.30am to 4pm by kind permission of Lucinda and Simon Fraser. Entrance is £ 5.00 on the day. Refreshments will be available through the day. Booklets, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale at the Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet. For all additional details please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

