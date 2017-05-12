SPRING FAYRE ON THE GREEN: This year’s Spring Fayre is on the Green this Saturday May 13 opening at 1.00 p.m. with the Pipes and Drums. The Fayre will feature an assortment of stalls including cream teas at a price you will not believe, cakes, plants, books, bric-a-brac, bird nesting boxes, and many more. Come along and join in the fun of the Fayre. Get yourself a bargain. All proceeds (no administrative costs) go to various local charities including St Michael’s Hospice. Reserve your table by calling Reg on 870258. Do you have anything suitable for a tombola prize that you could donate? Please ring Pat on 870709 to arrange delivery/collection. Donations of cakes will be welcomed by Jean on 870223. Offers of help always welcome.

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS PRODUCTION: Don’t miss your opportunity to see Sedlescombe Players present ‘Two into One’ - A Comedy by Ray Cooney, to be performed in Sedlescombe Village Hall on May 17 and 18, tickets are £12 with no food. Performances on May 19 and 20 tickets are £16 with a light supper served in the interval. Tickets are on sale now, to get yours call the box office on 01424 718059, or e-mail - sedlescombeplayers@hotmail.co.uk, or book in person on Monday evenings at the hall at 7.15pm before rehearsals. Do hurry before they sell out! Rehearsals are in full swing, the set is up and the players are looking forward to seeing you!

GODMINTON HOUSE AND GARDENS COACH TRIP: Sedlescombe and district Garden Society invite you to join them on a coach trip through the Kent countryside to Godinton House and gardens nr Ashford Kent on Wednesday June 7. The cost is £ 20 to include access to the house and gardens with tea/coffee on arrival. A pre-ordered lunch is available at £8.50 but this is optional. The house is over 600 years and retains many of its original features. Only two owners have occupied the house since it was built. The gardens over some 12 acres have many exciting features to investigate and set within a country estate with beautiful walks. There is a tea room for you to relax in or why not discover the walled garden, Italian gardens , lily pond, greenhouse, rose gardens and many more too numerous to mention. If you would like to go along please contact Rod Eldridge for further details on 870983.

DANCING IN THE AISLES: Tickets are now available for Sunday June 4. Join in the fun at the parish church when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists will be presenting a lively programme of organ music hence the title of “Dancing in the Aisles”. Andrew was born in North London and studied organ from the age of 18 with Paul Nicholson and Michael Haynes. He qualified as Associate of the Royal School of Organists and held various organist and choirmaster posts in London and in the South East, including the churches of All Saints and St Clements, Old Town Hastings. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play some prestigious instruments including the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral where he accompanied his visiting choir from Wood Green. Andrew’s wide range of musical tastes is reflected in his performing and he is as happy playing keyboards in local rock bands as he is on the organ seat on a Sunday morning. Andrew has recently retired after a long career in primary school teaching, including 11 years as head teacher at Salehurst Primary School. He now works as a part-time musician and as a volunteer for the charity Starfish Malawi. Tickets are priced at just £7.50, with drinks and nibbles available on the evening for a donation. This event is organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. Limited tickets are now available from Sedlescombe stores or by calling Reg on 870258 or Judy on 870344.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE CELEBRATORY TEAS: Saturday May 13, if you have a ticket for the tea and live music at Sedlescombe village hall please note that there has been a change to the time , there will now be only be one time slot, 3pm. Are you a supporter of the hospice? You may still have time to book? To celebrate the 30th anniversary of St Michael’s Hospice. The event is completely free, thanks to the Big Lottery Fund. Bookings can be made at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

HOT FOOT IT: Congratulations to Krista Cachrimanis, she is to be married at the end of June but also has just qualified as a registered foot health practitioner. She has been a qualified beautician for the past 11 years working out of Four Winds in Balcombe Green but after much studying is now able to offer a complete service for your foot health needs. Diabetic foot care assessments are just one of the range of services she can now offer and is willing to make home visits should you find it difficult to travel. For more information, please contact her on 07894 595724. 10% discount is offered on your first appointment.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This week on Tuesday May 16, it is the turn of Winchelsea where ten gardens will be open from 10.30am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available at Winchelsea new hall throughout the day. Booklets with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.