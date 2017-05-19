GODMINTON HOUSE AND GARDENS COACH TRIP: Sedlescombe and district Garden Society invite you to join them on a coach trip through the Kent countryside to Godinton House and gardens nr Ashford Kent on Wednesday June 7. The cost is £ 20 to include access to the house and gardens with tea/coffee on arrival. A pre-ordered lunch is available at £8.50 but this is optional. The house is over 600 years and retains many of its original features. Only two owners have occupied the house since it was built. The gardens over some 12 acres have many exciting features to investigate and set within a country estate with beautiful walks. There is a tea room for you to relax in or why not discover the walled garden, Italian gardens , lily pond, greenhouse, rose gardens and many more too numerous to mention. If you would like to go along please contact Rod Eldridge for further details on 870983.

DANCING IN THE AISLES: Tickets are now available for Sunday June 4. Join in the fun at the parish church when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists will be presenting a lively programme of organ music hence the title of “Dancing in the Aisles”. Andrew was born in North London and studied organ from the age of 18 with Paul Nicholson and Michael Haynes. He qualified as Associate of the Royal School of Organists and held various organist and choirmaster posts in London and in the South East, including the churches of All Saints and St Clements, Old Town Hastings. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play some prestigious instruments including the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral where he accompanied his visiting choir from Wood Green. Andrew’s wide range of musical tastes is reflected in his performing and he is as happy playing keyboards in local rock bands as he is on the organ seat on a Sunday morning. Andrew has recently retired after a long career in primary school teaching, including 11 years as head teacher at Salehurst Primary School. He now works as a part-time musician and as a volunteer for the charity Starfish Malawi. Tickets are priced at just £7.50, with drinks and nibbles available on the evening for a donation. This event is organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. Limited tickets are now available from Sedlescombe stores or by calling Reg on 870258 or Judy on 870344.

FAYRE ON THE GREEN: It was good to see so many people come together to meet and enjoy the fayre on the Green last Saturday. The Queens Head was host to a number of stalls in their garden as well and the barbecue on offer was a great success. The grand raffle was well supported and hopefully raised lots of funds. Events like this require a lot of planning, time and effort on the volunteers part, before, during and after the day so well done to all of them for a lovely afternoon even managing to arrange good weather too!

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This week on Tuesday May 23, it is the turn of Hillside Cottage , Telham Lane, battle TN33 0SR . A multi layered garden filled with unusual and exotic specimens. Hidden dell and walk along a natural amphitheatre overlooking a winter stream. A gate leads to Telham hill where William gathered before the battle of Hastings . some animals on view too so plenty of interesting things to see here. Refreshments will be available throughout the day including cakes scones and quiches for lunch. Booklets with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

