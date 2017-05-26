BANK HOLIDAY: Another bank holiday approaches and fingers crossed that the weather holds for you to have some special family days out over the weekend.

MINI MARKET AND COFFEE MORNING: Next week a return to Sedlescombe village hall for the coffee morning and mini market on Thursday June 1 from 10am to 11.30am. All the usual goodies, plants, books, puzzles, bric a brac, bird food , home baking and preserves plus a chance to be weighed and check your weight , in confidence of course with Dorothy. Rounded off with coffee tea and scones, friendship and chat, all funds raised help our parish church. Everyone is welcome for more details call 870808.

NEIGHBOUR HOOD WATCH ALERT FOR OUR AREA: Thieves are targeting our area to steal horse boxes and trailers. Please ensure that yours are immobilised and access secured.

DANCING IN THE AISLES: Tickets are now available for Sunday June 4. Join in the fun at the parish church when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists will be presenting a lively programme of organ music hence the title of “Dancing in the Aisles”. Andrew was born in North London and studied organ from the age of 18 with Paul Nicholson and Michael Haynes. He qualified as Associate of the Royal School of Organists and held various organist and choirmaster posts in London and in the South East, including the churches of All Saints and St Clements, Old Town Hastings. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play some prestigious instruments including the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral where he accompanied his visiting choir from Wood Green. Andrew’s wide range of musical tastes is reflected in his performing and he is as happy playing keyboards in local rock bands as he is on the organ seat on a Sunday morning. Andrew has recently retired after a long career in primary school teaching, including 11 years as head teacher at Salehurst Primary School. He now works as a part-time musician and as a volunteer for the charity Starfish Malawi. Tickets are priced at just £7.50, with drinks and nibbles available on the evening for a donation. This event is organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. Limited tickets are now available from Sedlescombe stores or by calling Reg on 870258 or Judy on 870344.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual St John the Baptist fete will be on Saturday June 17 in the churchyard and church, more details to follow next week.

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS: It was another triumph for the players last week when they performed the Ray Cooney farce “Two into One” and the village hall became the Westminster Hotel due to the fantastic stage settings. Congratulations to everyone in the players, your attention to detail and hours of rehearsals certainly paid off in presenting a seamless and entertaining evening, just hope that you had as much fun as the audience had watching. The cast, were all excellent and very ably supported by the whole of the production team, directed by the indomitable Tara Buchanan, who strives to get the very best from everyone involved. A hilarious night certainly unfolded a few times last week up the hill in Sedlescombe!

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: Another lovely garden open this week on Tuesday May 30, in Broad Oak, Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX. A very large pond dominates the garden originally the sire of iron ore mining more than 100 years ago. A stunning traditional cottage provides a wonderful back drop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Entrance is just £5 in aid of St Michaels hospice. Refreshments will be available throughout the day including cakes scones and quiches for lunch. Booklets with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.