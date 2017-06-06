PENTECOST

This Sunday June 4, St John the Baptist church hold their Pentecost / Whitsun service at 10.30am. The church will be decorated by the volunteer flower arrangers in the colours yellow, white and red appropriate to the festival.

DANCING IN THE AISLES

There are still tickets available for this weekend, Sunday June 4 at Sedlescombe Parish church when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists will be presenting a lively programme of organ music, classical and modern hence the title of “Dancing in the Aisles”. The evening will start with a welcome reception at 6pm followed by the performance at 6.30pm. Tickets are just £7.50, with additional drinks and nibbles available on the evening for a donation. You are able to purchase from Sedlescombe stores or by calling Reg on 870258 or Judy on 870344. There will also be some availability on the door on Sunday.

Andrew was born in North London and studied organ from the age of 18 with Paul Nicholson and Michael Haynes. He qualified as Associate of the Royal School of Organists and held various organist and choirmaster posts in London and in the South East, including the churches of All Saints and St Clements, Old Town Hastings. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play some prestigious instruments including the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral where he accompanied his visiting choir from Wood Green. Andrew’s wide range of musical tastes is reflected in his performing and he is as happy playing keyboards in local rock bands as he is on the organ seat on a Sunday morning. Andrew has recently retired after a long career in primary school teaching, including 11 years as head teacher at Salehurst Primary School. This event is organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY

The annual St John the Baptist fete will be on Saturday June 17 in the churchyard and church, from 1pm to 4pm. There will be plenty of variety of stalls including cakes plants, books, tombola, raffle and games of chance to take part in. Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon in the church and if it should be a wet day then all the fayre will retire to the church also.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017

A walking tour of approx two miles is on offer this Saturday June 3 at Winchelsea Beach when eleven gardens will be open to view from 10.30am to 4pm. Excellent value at just £5 to spend the day and visit as many as you can in aid of St Michaels hospice. Tickets and maps will be available at Winchelsea Beach Community Association TN36 4JZ. Refreshments will also be available throughout the day. If you are not able to make this date then there is always three gardens open in Westfield on Tuesday June 6,from 10.30am to 4pm Church Place Farm, Vicarage Lane TN35 4SD will be host to the refreshments along with details of the other gardens. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?

This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

