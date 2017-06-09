PARISH CHURCH SUMMER FETE: The annual St John the Baptist fete will be on Saturday June 17 in the churchyard and church, from 1pm to 4pm. There will be plenty of variety of stalls including cakes plants, books, tombola, raffle and games of chance to take part in. Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon in the church and if it should be a wet day then all the fayre will retire to the church also. ANY Donations for the stalls would be most welcome along with any help you may be able to offer on the day. Please phone 870688 for further details.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: Margaret writes” Thank you to everyone who came to our coffee morning last Thursday it was a really good morning with new and old friends joining us for coffee and chat resulting in £147 raised for church funds “

DANCING IN THE AISLES: It was a good evening last Sunday when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists presented a lively programme of organ music, classical and modern hence the title. Around sixty people enjoyed the evening whilst raising over £600 for the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust.

Great thanks to Andrew and to Father Kevin for their generosity

COMMUNITY CHOIR: Have you always wanted to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? Well your moment has arrived No auditions are necessary and all will be welcome. There is to be a taster day on Tuesday July 4 in the Queens Head from 2.30 to 4.15pm. This will be a free session , afterwards sessions will be on Thursday afternoons and cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

MRS AUDREY MILLER: It is with sadness that I have to report the passing of Audrey Miller at the age of ninety seven. When we first came to the village in 2002, Audrey was one of the first to come to our door, at that time she was collecting for a charity, unfortunately she thought my husband was a workman due to the state of him which we all found very amusing! For many years in the 1960’s she and her husband John owned the Clockhouse which at that time was the village grocery stores, I am not sure this was quite Audrey’s vocation in life, she often told me how she would have to boil large hams ready to be sliced for customers and this was not one of her favourite tasks. The most surprising thing she ever imparted was that she had never been through the front door when Beryl Lucey had lived at Asselton House due to her being thought of as “trade “. Goodness how times have changed, for the better I might add and we were only to happy to oblige for her to visit and be part of many happy occasions through the front door here at the house; For Audrey could never have been thought of as anything other than a lady in every sense, well spoken, well dressed and a wonderful hostess honed from her life as regimental wife, able to converse with anyone and everyone. She will be missed and remembered fondly by all that knew her. A long life, well loved and well lived, who could ask for more? Her cremation will be at Hastings crematorium on Monday June 12 at 11am, family flowers only, with donations to St Michaels Hospice if you so wish. Our thoughts are with Janet, Ian and their families at this time.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: A bit further afield this week when eight gardens in Bexhill will be open to view from 10.30am to 4pm on Tuesday June 13. Excellent value at just £5 to spend the day and visit as many as you can in aid of St Michaels hospice. Refreshments will also be available throughout the day at Golf Lodge, 199 Cooden Sea Road, TN39 4TR so a good place to start your tour. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

