PARISH CHURCH SUMMER FETE: THIS SATURDAY JUNE 17 .The annual St John the Baptist fete will be on in the churchyard and church, from 1pm to 4pm. There will be plenty of variety of stalls including cakes plants, books, tombola, raffle and games of chance to take part in. Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon in the church and if it should be a wet day then all the fayre will retire to the church also. ANY Donations for the stalls would be most welcome along with any help you may be able to offer on the day. Please phone 870688 for further details.

RED BARN FIELD NATURE MORNING: There will be a nature morning at Red Barn Field, at the rear or the village hall on June 25 from 10am until 12noon hosted by the Sedlescombe Red Barn Field Working Group. The event will include a visit by the Hastings Botany Group who will be on hand to show people around the field and point out species of wild flowers and interesting plants. There will be a fancy dress competition for children with prizes. Why not comeas a bee, spider, flower or anything else to do with nature? It is hoped that pond dipping will also be possible but this depends on rainfall. Equipment will be supplied. For more information please contact Cllr. Pauline Glew on 01424 870258

CHAPEL ON THE HILL ANNIVERSARY: On Sunday June 25 at 3pm the Chapel on the Hill, united reform church, Sedlescombe will be holding its Church Anniversary Service. The church will be celebrating its 138 years here in the village. The service will be led by Alan Digman and the worship group “Feed the Soul”. Refreshments will follow and all are welcome to attend. If you would like more information please contact Doreen Meredith on 01424 870634

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: It is probably evident that most residents in Sedlescombe have become aware of the vast increase in traffic using the B2244 through the village, and also the increase in the number of speeding vehicles. Our local speed watch group has been reformed and they are looking for volunteers to act as operators at the speed watch sessions. The theory training can be carried out online and the practical training with the speed gun can be carried out on the roadside.If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and help make the community a safer place please phone Andy Waters on 01424 870693,or email Andre.22@btinternet.com for any further information. If you have been involved in the local speed watch group in the past, you would be most welcome to rejoin.

SEDLESCOMBE RANGERS ANNUAL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT: Sedlescombe Rangers Football Club are holding their annual tournament at Oaklands Park in Sedlescombe on July 1 and 2. The tournament has become very popular with the local and wider community, attracting teams and supporters from all over the county and beyond. Due to its popularity it does unfortunately generate increased traffic in and around the village at peak times, particularly early morning and lunchtime. The club would like to apologise for increased traffic and will work to minimise disruption as much as possible. If you have a bit of spare time why not come along and take a look at the soccer talent that will be on show - you never know you might spot the next Messi!

COMMUNITY CHOIR: Have you always wanted to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? Well your moment has arrived No auditions are necessary and all will be welcome. There is to be a taster day on Tuesday July 4 in the Queens Head from 2.30 to 4.15pm. This will be a free session, afterwards sessions will be on Thursday afternoons and cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This week, Northiam will open two gardens to view from 10.30am to 4pm on Tuesday June 20. Excellent value at just £5 to spend the day and visit both in aid of St Michaels hospice. Glebe House Hastings Road TN31 6NH with refreshments available throughout the day at Doucegrove Farm Doucegrove Lane, TN31 6JQ so a good place to start or end . Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

