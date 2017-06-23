SEDLESCOMBE SCHOOL ANNUAL STRAWBERRY FAYRE: This Saturday June 24 12pm until 3pm .Open for everyone to enjoy with fun for all the family

RED BARN FIELD NATURE MORNING: There will be a nature morning at Red Barn Field, at the rear or the village hall on June 25 from 10am until 12noon hosted by the Sedlescombe Red Barn Field Working Group. The event will include a visit by the Hastings Botany Group who will be on hand to show people around the field and point out species of wild flowers and interesting plants. There will be a fancy dress competition for children with prizes. Why not come as a bee, spider, flower or anything else to do with nature? It is hoped that pond dipping will also be possible but this depends on rainfall. Equipment will be supplied. For more information please contact Cllr. Pauline Glew on 01424 870258

CHAPEL ON THE HILL ANNIVERSARY: On Sunday June 25 at 3pm the Chapel on the Hill, united reform church, Sedlescombe will be holding its Church Anniversary Service. The church will be celebrating its 138 years here in the village. The service will be led by Alan Digman and the worship group “Feed the Soul”. Refreshments will follow and all are welcome to attend. If you would like more information please contact Doreen Meredith on 01424 870634

PARISH CHURCH SUMMER FETE: Last Saturday St John the Baptist held their annual fete. Margaret writes” what a lovely day , perfect weather, lots of people enjoying the goodies on offer helping to raise £ 420 plus for church funds. Our grateful thanks to all who donated cakes, plants and all sorts, the stallholders did a grand job in the heat – Thank You so much. The next event for the church will be the coffee morning and mini market on July 6 so look forward to seeing you there “

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: It is probably evident that most residents in Sedlescombe have become aware of the vast increase in traffic using the B2244 through the village, and also the increase in the number of speeding vehicles. Our local speed watch group has been reformed and they are looking for volunteers to act as operators at the speed watch sessions. The theory training can be carried out online and the practical training with the speed gun can be carried out on the roadside. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and help make the community a safer place please phone Andy Waters on 01424 870693,or email Andre.22@btinternet.com for any further information. If you have been involved in the local speed watch group in the past, you would be most welcome to rejoin.

SEDLESCOMBE RANGERS ANNUAL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT: Sedlescombe Rangers Football Club hold their annual tournament at Oaklands Park in Sedlescombe on July 1 and 2. The tournament has become very popular with the local and wider community, attracting teams and supporters from all over the county and beyond. Due to its popularity it does unfortunately generate increased traffic in and around the village at peak times, particularly early morning and lunchtime. The club would like to apologise for increased traffic and will work to minimise disruption as much as possible. If you have a bit of spare time why not come along and take a look at the soccer talent that will be on show - you never know you might spot the next Messi!

COMMUNITY CHOIR: Have you always wanted to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? Well your moment has arrived No auditions are necessary and all will be welcome. There is to be a taster day on Tuesday July 4 in the Queens Head from 2.30 to 4.15pm. This will be a free session, afterwards sessions will be on Thursday afternoons and cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: This month the club enjoyed its annual Club dinner or should I say lunch at the Wild Mushroom restaurant in Westfield which was a very well attended occasion with everyone having the opportunity to catch up and meet in a more social setting. Next month on Wednesday July 12, the club will return and meet in the village hall here in Sedlescombe when NAFAS demonstrator Jenny Nye will be visiting and interpreting “ Memorable Moments”. If you enjoy flowers why not mark your diary to come along at 7pm and see what the club is all about, for further details before the date please contact Sheila on 01797223927 or Janet on 01424 773708.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This Saturday June 24, there will be a garden open in Hailsham, from 10.30am to 4pm. Carters Corner Farm BN27 4JA at Cowbeech to be precise. You are invited to enjoy a family day out at this country small holding exploring the gardens and of woodland plus farmyard animals. Excellent value at just £5 to spend the whole day or just an hour or two, refreshments available throughout the day. The following day Sunday June 25 there are four gardens open in Bexhill with two further gardens open on Tuesday June 27 at Etchingham and Robertsbridge, so lots of opportunities to get out and see the surrounding area in all its glory! You may have noticed the increase in venues this year , this is due to this being the 30th Anniversary year for the hospice. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

AND FINALLY , CONGRATULATIONS: To Krista Cachrimanis and Simon Johns who will be taking their vows at Sedlescombe Parish Church this Saturday. Many congratulations to them and their families on this happy occasion

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

