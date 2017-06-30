SEDLESCOMBE RANGERS ANNUAL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT: Sedlescombe Rangers Football Club hold their annual tournament at Oaklands Park in Sedlescombe this weekend on July 1 and 2. The tournament has become very popular with the local and wider community, attracting teams and supporters from all over the county and beyond. Due to its popularity it does unfortunately generate increased traffic in and around the village at peak times, particularly early morning and lunchtime. The club would like to apologise for increased traffic and will work to minimise disruption as much as possible. If you have a bit of spare time why not come along and take a look at the soccer talent that will be on show - you never know you might spot the next Messi!

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: On Thursday July 6 in Sedlescombe village hall from 10am to 11.30am. All the usual goodies, plants, books, puzzles, bric a brac, bird food , home baking and preserves plus a chance to be weighed and check your weight , in confidence of course with Dorothy. Rounded off with coffee tea and scones, friendship and chat, all funds raised help our parish church. Everyone is welcome for more details call 870808.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: The Society, this year, is holding its Summer Show on the Sedlescombe Village Green, supported by stalls from other local associations and there will also be a raffle. The date is Saturday July 15, doors open to the public at 1pm.There will be two marquees with displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as handicrafts, photography and a fun section for young gardeners, all exhibits produced by the folk of Sedlescombe and beyond. Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits. It is free to enter. So, if you are good, but you don’t have to be an expert at cakes, handicrafts, photography and growing things why not enter? Entry forms and the Show Schedule, which gives you the categories for entry will be available from the Sedlescombe Village Shop or online at www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. They need to be returned by Thursday July 13 to the shop or to the show secretary at the e-mail address below.Display of entries is from 8.30am to 10.15am when the marquees are cleared for judging and are opened again at 1pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water will be provided as appropriate. So why not give it go – you could surprise yourself and even if you don’t get a prize your entries will add to a lovely afternoon out for every one.If you have any queries please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform however this time she will be singing along side tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27.Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets will be available by the end of next week, to reserve yours now please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

COMMUNITY CHOIR: Have you always wanted to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? Well your moment has arrived No auditions are necessary and all will be welcome. There is to be a taster day on Tuesday July 4 in the Queens Head from 2.30 to 4.15pm. This will be a free session, afterwards sessions will be on Thursday afternoons and cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The next club meeting is on Wednesday July 12, in the village hall here in Sedlescombe when NAFAS demonstrator Jenny Nye will be visiting and interpreting “ Memorable Moments”. If you enjoy flowers why not mark your diary to come along at 7pm and see what the club is all about, for further details before the date please contact Sheila on 01797223927or Janet on 01424 773708.

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: It is probably evident that most residents in Sedlescombe have become aware of the vast increase in traffic using the B2244 through the village, and also the increase in the number of speeding vehicles. Our local speed watch group has been reformed and they are looking for volunteers to act as operators at the speed watch sessions. The theory training can be carried out online and the practical training with the speed gun can be carried out on the roadside.If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and help make the community a safer place please phone Andy Waters on 01424 870693,or email Andre.22@btinternet.com for any further information. If you have been involved in the local speed watch group in the past, you would be most welcome to rejoin.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: Next up are three gardens open in Broad Street, Icklesham, TN36 4AT on Tuesday July 4 from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £ 5.00 to visit them all. Refreshments will be provided by Broad street residents rather than the hospice and Asselton Cakes on this date. The increase in venues this year is due to this being the 30th Anniversary year for the hospice. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

