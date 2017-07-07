SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The next club meeting is on Wednesday July 12, in the village hall here in Sedlescombe when NAFAS demonstrator Jenny Nye will be visiting and interpreting “ Memorable Moments”. If you enjoy flowers why not mark your diary to come along at 7pm and see what the club is all about, for further details before the date please contact Sheila on 01797223927or Janet on 01424 773708.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: The Society, this year, is holding its Summer Show on the Sedlescombe Village Green, supported by stalls from other local associations and there will also be a raffle. The date is Saturday July 15, doors open to the public at 1pm.There will be two marquees with displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as handicrafts, photography and a fun section for young gardeners, all exhibits produced by the folk of Sedlescombe and beyond. Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits. It is free to enter. So, if you are good, but you don’t have to be an expert at cakes, handicrafts, photography and growing things why not enter? Entry forms and the Show Schedule, which gives you the categories for entry will be available from the Sedlescombe Village Shop or online at www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. They need to be returned by Thursday July 13 to the shop or to the show secretary at the e-mail address below.Display of entries is from 8.30am to 10.15am when the marquees are cleared for judging and are opened again at 1pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water will be provided as appropriate. So why not give it go – you could surprise yourself and even if you don’t get a prize your entries will add to a lovely afternoon out for every one.If you have any queries please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform however this time she will be singing along side tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27.Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available for sale in the village shop or to reserve please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

COMMUNITY CHOIR: Have you always wanted to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? Well your moment has arrived No auditions are necessary and all will be welcome. The next session is on July 13 in the Queens Head from 2.30 to 4.15pm cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

SEDLESCOMBE SPRING FAYRE: This year’s Spring Fayre was another resounding success and we were able to make donations to both the Pipes and Drums and to St Michael’s hospice. There is a small sum of money left over for which the committee is inviting applications. If you are a charitable organisation based in Sedlescombe and would like to make an application, please send it with reasons for your application to the Secretary, Barry Bradbury at 2, Gorselands or to Reg Glew at 36 Park Shaw.

This year’s Christmas party for senior citizens of Sedlescombe is planned for Friday December 15. Make a note of the date; more information later.

CANTABILE CONCERT: Guestling Church Choir will be taking part in this year’s “Cantabile, Songs for a Summer Evening” Concert on the 15th July. The concert takes place at St. Laurence Church, Guestling at 7pm, is hosted by Molly Townson, and also includes Kate Rogers & Fiona Osborne (Sopranos) and Richard Eldridge (Accompanist). Tickets are £12, which includes refreshment with strawberries and cream, and can be obtained directly from the Church, or from from Gill Perry (814578) or Molly Townson (812520). All concert proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund. Based on previous years, this is a concert not to be missed!

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: Hastings will have four gardens open on this Saturday July 8 from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £ 5.00 to visit them all. Refreshments will be provided at 51 Ochiltree Road, TN34 2AJ so a good place to start your tour. If Tuesdays are more your bag then four more will be open on Tuesday July 11 at Ninfield, refreshments garden this time is Elm Cottage, Marlpits Lane, TN33 9LD. Entrance is always £ 5.00 to visit whatever is open on the day. The increase in venues this year is due to this being the 30th Anniversary year for the hospice. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

