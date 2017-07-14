SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: Don’t miss it this Saturday July 15, on the Sedlescombe Village Green, supported by stalls from other local associations and there will also be a raffle. The date is Saturday July 15, doors to the show open to the public at 1pm.There will be two marquees with displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as handicrafts, photography and a fun section for young gardeners, all exhibits produced by the folk of Sedlescombe and beyond. Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits. If you are entering any of the classes these must be staged between 8.30am to 10.15am after this , the marquees will be cleared for judging and are opened again at 1pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water will be provided as appropriate. If you have any queries, please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455. www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk.

COMMUNITY CHOIR: The community choir had its first meeting last week and by the time you read this another session will have taken place but there is still time to join in if you would like to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? No auditions are necessary and all are welcome. The next session is on July 20 in the Queens Head from 2.30 to 4.15pm cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Whatlington Church will be holding a Flower Festival over the weekend of

Saturday July 22 from 10.00am until 4.00pm and Sunday July 23 from 2.00pm until 5.00pm followed by Patronal Evensong at 6.00pm. You may or may not know that Fr Kevin Mepham also takes services at St Mary Magdelene church in Whatlington as well as St John the Baptist church here in Sedlescombe.

It will be a lovely opportunity to see the Church in its full glory after its renovation from the devastating fire it experienced in 2010.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH: Last weeks coffee morning mini market raised £113 plus . thanks to everyone for their support, this is a friendly way to help church funds and to get together

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: A reminder to the ladies who have promised cakes for our stall at the flshow this Saturday July 15, please bring them to the village Green after 12or leave in Margarets porch at 2 Forge Cottages , the Green . Thank you in advance.

The next of the WI will be on Wednesday July 26 at 7.30pm in Sedelscombe village hall when Heather Goodsell will talk about Hedgerows and Herbs, visitors and new members are always welcome to meetings.

BIG BIRTHDAY: A message from Margaret Hudson “ What a weekend I have had for another 0 birthday, thank you to my village friends for all the cards and good wishes , also my wonderful family for being here for me both locally and from Australia, son and famil I knew about but brother and wife a complete surprise. I am such a lucky person! Thanks again “ We would say Margaret you deserved every minute of your special birthday.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform however this time she will be singing along side tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27.Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available for sale in the village shop or to reserve please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

COACH TRIP TO MICHELHAM PRIORY, HOUSE AND GARDENS: Sedlescombe and District Gardening Society have organised a day trip to Michelham Priory house and Gardens on Wednesday August 16. You may have visited the Priory in the past, but improvements have been made within the house and gardens to make this property a more interesting experience. You will find the seven acres of gardens a very tranquil experience with a moat winding around the perimeter. There are many different species of flowers and shrubs, with something for everyone to enjoy, especially the physic and medieval herb garden. The Priory has a history going back 800 years from its foundation by Augustinian canons, through the destruction caused by the dissolution of the monasteries in Tudor times and in later times as a country house. The Tudor mansion includes very interesting rooms such as the interactive Victorian kitchen, WWII evacuee bedroom, priory room, Undercroft, Tudor kitchen, Dovecote shop, Elizabethan Great Barn and other rooms of interest. The working watermill and forge are not to be missed, and a visit to the Bronze Age roundhouse will amaze. The café offers a wide range of light meals and freshly made sandwiches, drinks, tea and cakes. If you wish to take a picnic there are designated picnic areas. To go and enjoy this day out, the cost is only £20 which includes coach travel, entry to Priory House and a visit to a nursery on the return journey back to the village. All enquiries to Rod Eldridge on 01424 870983 cheques to be made out to: Sedlescombe and District garden Society with a stamped addressed envelope. I am sure Rod will tell you where to send these items once you phone him.

SEDLESCOMBE SPRING FAYRE: This year’s Spring Fayre was another resounding success and we were able to make donations to both the Pipes and Drums and to St Michael’s hospice. There is a small sum of money left over for which the committee is inviting applications. If you are a charitable organisation based in Sedlescombe and would like to make an application, please send it with reasons for your application to the Secretary, Barry Bradbury at 2, Gorselands or to Reg Glew at 36 Park Shaw.

This year’s Christmas party for senior citizens of Sedlescombe is planned for Friday December 15. Make a note of the date; more information later.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: Pett will have four gardens open on Tuesday July 18 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £ 5.00 to visit them all. Refreshments will be provided at Fairlight End, Pett TN35 4HB so a good place to start your tour. The increase in venues this year is due to this being the 30th Anniversary year for the hospice. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.