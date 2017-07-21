FLOWER FESTIVAL: Whatlington Church will be holding a Flower Festival over the weekend of

Saturday July 22 from 10.00am until 4.00pm and Sunday July 23 from 2.00pm until 5.00pm followed by Patronal Evensong at 6.00pm. You may or may not know that Fr Kevin Mepham also takes services at St Mary Magdelene church in Whatlington as well as St John the Baptist church here in Sedlescombe.

It will be a lovely opportunity to see the Church in its full glory after its renovation from the devastating fire it experienced in 2010.

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: The next meeting of the WI will be on Wednesday July 26 at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe village hall when Heather Goodsell will talk about “Hedgerows and Herbs”, visitors and new members are always welcome to meetings.

COMMUNITY CHOIR: The community choir is new informal singing group that meet in the Queens Head and there is still time to join in if you would like to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? No auditions are necessary and all are welcome. The next session is on July 27 from 2.30 to 4.15pm cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: Tickets are selling welI for this event when Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform along side tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27.Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Limited tickets are now available for sale in the village shop or to reserve please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

COACH TRIP TO MICHELHAM PRIORY, HOUSE AND GARDENS: Apologies for the date given last week which was a day too late. Sedlescombe and District Gardening Society have organised a day trip to Michelham Priory house and Gardens on Tuesday August 15. There is plenty of interesting features to see including period kitchen, Dovecote shop, Elizabethan Great Barn and other rooms of interest. The working watermill and forge are not to be missed, and a visit to the Bronze Age roundhouse will amaze. The café offers a wide range of light meals and freshly made sandwiches, drinks, tea and cakes. If you wish to take a picnic there are designated picnic areas. To go and enjoy this day out, the cost is only £20 which includes coach travel, entry to Priory House and a visit to a nursery on the return journey back to the village. All enquiries to Rod Eldridge on 01424 870983 cheques to be made out to: Sedlescombe and District garden Society with a stamped addressed envelope. I am sure Rod will tell you where to send these items once you phone him.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This Saturday July 22 Hastings Old town has ten gardens open in support of this local charity. All are open from 10.30am to 4pm and entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit them all. Refreshments will be provided at St Mary Star of the Sea , entrance on the Bourne so a good place to start your tour and get directions. Following on next week, a new garden in Bodiam will be open on Tuesday July 25, Court Lodge Garden, Bodiam Road TN32 5UJ. The increase in venues this year is due to this being the 30th Anniversary year for the hospice. Booklets with further details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are still on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. The season runs from the beginning of May until August with one additional garden open in October. A minimum donation of 50p is requested for the booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

