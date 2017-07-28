COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next coffee morning and mini market in aid of our Parish church will be on Thursday August 3 in the village hall at 10am to 11.30am , do go along and meet old friends and greet new ones at this friendly get together, with a chance to browse the book and bric a brac stall, buy some goodies from home baking, there will be plants for your garden All this with refreshments , coffee, tea fruit and cheese scones for just a £1. If you are new to Sedlescombe, you will be most welcome, giving you the opportunity to meet new friends and greet old ones . For more details please call 870808

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: Mrs Page writes “The Society held its Summer Show on the Sedlescombe Village Green, supported by stalls from other local associations on Saturday July 15.There were displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as handicrafts, lovely cooking and photography - all exhibits produced by the folk of Sedlescombe and beyond. The event was reasonably attended given competition from Wimbledon, and the rain held off. We now look forward to our Autumn show which will be held in the Village Hall on September 23. If you would like any information or have any queries that cannot be answered by the website www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.com, please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

RESULTS FOR SDGS SUMMER SHOW 2017: Section A Cut Flowers and Foliage KFHS Certificate of Merit class A1 Chris Hone The Button Trophy - ‘Flowering of the Rose’ class A2 Jane Hempson-Jones Wyatt Trophy - Hybrid Tea Rose classes A3 Sheila Palmer Maurice Cornford Shield - Annuals class A4 Philip Carpenter Boxall Cup - Best exhibit classes A5- A31 Eve Bradbury Dr Hunnard Cup - Most points all classes Jane Hempson-Jones Section B Pot Plants KFHS Certificate of Merit - Best exhibit class B1 Rebekah Carpenter KFHS Certificate of Merit - Best exhibit class B2 Darrell Johnson Garden News Shield - Best exhibit classes B3 - B18 Rebekah Carpenter Garden News Shield - Best exhibit Collection classes B19 - B22 Darrell Johnson Duncan Cup - Most points all classes Darrell Johnson Section C Vegetables and Fruit KFHS Certificate of Merit - Best exhibit class C1 Philip Carpenter Kirk Cup - Best exhibit Vegetable classes C2 - C28 Chris Hone Sedlescombe Horticultural Society Cup - Most points Vegetable classes C1-C28 Philip Carpenter Whitfield Cup - Most points Fruit classes C29 - C35 Trevor Palmer Section D Floral Art Weston Cup - Most points classes D1 & D2 Joan Rowe Garden News Shield - Best exhibit all classes D1 - D5 Karen Thomas Society Certificate of Merit - Men only class D5 Darrell Johnson Section E Domestic Cantell Cup - “Queen of Hearts Picnic” class E1 Alison Boreham Holmes House Perpetual Cup - Most points Preserves classes E2 - E6 Rosemary Farley Aris Perpetual Rose Bowl - Most points Baking and other classes E7 - E16 Alison Boreham, John Page, Trevor Palmer Wine Cup - Best exhibit Home Made Wine and Beer classes E17 - E21 Trevor Palmer Section F Handicrafts Tye Cup - Best exhibit all classes F1 - F6 Shirley Coleman Pat Harden Trophy - Most points all classes F1 - F6 Rebekah Carpenter Section G Photographic Society Shield - Best exhibit all classes G1 - G4 Chris Hone Society Shield - Most points all classes G1 - G4 Philip Carpenter Section Y Young Gardeners Lucia Assorgi, Maddelena Assorgi

COMMUNITY CHOIR: The community choir is new informal singing group that meet in the Queens Head and there is still time to join in if you would like to be in a choir but have been too shy to try? No auditions are necessary and all are welcome. The next session is on August 3 from 2.30 to 4.15pm cost £6 concessions £5. Call Ailsa on 07775971611 for more details

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: Tickets are selling welI for this event, professional singer Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform along side a professional tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27.Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Limited tickets are now available for sale in the village shop or by phoning 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

COACH TRIP TO MICHELHAM PRIORY, HOUSE AND GARDENS: Spaces may be available for the Sedlescombe and District Gardening Society day trip to Michelham Priory house and Gardens on Tuesday August 15. There is plenty of interesting features to see including period kitchen, Dovecote shop, Elizabethan Great Barn and other rooms of interest. The working watermill and forge are not to be missed, and a visit to the Bronze Age roundhouse will amaze. To go and enjoy this day out, the cost is only £20 which includes coach travel, entry to Priory House and a visit to a nursery on the return journey back to the village. All enquiries to Rod Eldridge on 01424 870983 cheques to be made out to: Sedlescombe and District garden Society with a stamped addressed envelope. I am sure Rod will tell you where to send these items once you phone him.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY – HAVING A CLEAR OUT ?: The Friends of Sedlescombe church annual jumble date will be on Saturday November 4.If you are having a sort and clear out please keep us in mind for your donations, we will be able to take these on the day of the sale. For further information please call 01424 870412

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: Saturday August 5, St Leonards on Sea will have three gardens open plus St Michaels hospice will have its own garden open in celebration of its 30th Anniversary. Refreshments will be served here also. All are open from 10.30am to 4pm and entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit them all. Asselton cakes, based here in Sedlescombe has been pleased to be the supplier throughout the garden season, so I hope that you have enjoyed the locally home baked cakes, scones, quiches and chutneys this year.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

