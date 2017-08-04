SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: Members, Please note there is a change in the programme for the next meeting on Wednesday August 9. Instead of the planned talk in the village hall, there will be a social evening at Four Winds, Balcombe Green, Sedlescombe TN33 0QL This will be an opportunity to relax, catch up with friends and enjoy the beautiful garden there. Usual start time 7.30pm . For any further information please contact the Sheila, chairman, 01797 223927 or Janet, secretary, on 01424 773708

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: Tickets are selling welI for this event, professional singer Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform along side a professional tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27. Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Limited tickets are now available for sale in the village shop or by phoning 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

COACH TRIP TO MICHELHAM PRIORY, HOUSE AND GARDENS: Spaces may be available for the Sedlescombe and District Gardening Society day trip to Michelham Priory house and Gardens on Tuesday August 15. There is plenty of interesting features to see including period kitchen, Dovecote shop, Elizabethan Great Barn and other rooms of interest. The working watermill and forge are not to be missed, and a visit to the Bronze Age roundhouse will amaze. To go and enjoy this day out, the cost is only £20 which includes coach travel, entry to Priory House and a visit to a nursery on the return journey back to the village. All enquiries to Rod Eldridge on 01424 870983 cheques to be made out to: Sedlescombe and District garden Society with a stamped addressed envelope. I am sure Rod will tell you where to send these items once you phone him.

HOOE OLD MOTOR CLUB CAR SHOW: This Sunday August 6, from 11am to 5pm. This is a great day out. Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding their celebrated international 48th annual Car Show on the Hooe Recreation Ground, situated between Pevensey and Ninfield on the B2095, post code: TN33 9HR. This show attracts a large selection of rare cars from the turn of the century until 1970. Informed commentary is provided. There is also the prestigious “lady and car” competition in which ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car. There is a plethora of stalls; not all motoring related, which include refreshments and a bar. Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission which includes a programme is £5 for adults, Children under 16 free. Car parking in the new improved car park is free. Money raised is distributed amongst local charities. Visit the web site for full details: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY – HAVING A CLEAR OUT ?: The Friends of Sedlescombe church annual jumble date will be on Saturday November 4.If you are having a sort and clear out please keep us in mind for your donations, we will be able to take these on the day of the sale. For further information please call 01424 870412

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2017: This Saturday August 5, St Leonards on Sea will have three gardens open plus St Michaels hospice will have its own garden open in celebration of its 30th Anniversary. Refreshments will be served here also. All are open from 10.30am to 4pm and entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit them all. Asselton cakes, based here in Sedlescombe has been pleased to be the supplier throughout the garden season, so I hope that you have enjoyed the locally home baked cakes, scones, quiches and chutneys this year.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

