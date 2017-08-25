BANK HOLIDAY: Well here we go again with the last Bank Holiday before heading towards the “C” word , I expect we will be seeing some nod towards this once the autumn truly starts. Whatever you choose to do, I hope the weather is fine and that you are able to enjoy some time with friends, family or just relaxing on your own.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: We look forward to welcoming you on the evening of Sunday August 27, professional singer Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform along side a professional tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church, Church Hill. The welcome reception commences from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. A few last minute tickets are available for sale in the village shop or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

ANNUAL CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: Next Saturday is the annual cream tea afternoon which will be in the Rectory Garden on Saturday, September 2 at 3pm, when everyone will be welcome to enjoy a homemade tea. There will be the opportunity to enjoy a homemade cream tea and cake for just £3 each in lovely surroundings , cakes will also be on offer to buy and a tombola to take your chance on, you could even just sit and chat . If the day should be wet the church will provide the venue. All proceeds in support of St John the Baptist Church.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next coffee morning and mini market in aid of our Parish church will be on Thursday September 7 in the village hall at 10am to 11.30am , do go along and meet old friends and greet new ones at this friendly get together, with a chance to browse the book and bric a brac stall, buy some goodies from home baking, there will be plants for your garden plus more. All this with refreshments, coffee, tea, fruit and cheese scones for just a £1. For more details please call 870808

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: The club will meet on Wednesday September 13 in Sedlescombe village hall at the usual time of 7pm for 7.30pm start when Sue Tausig from N.A.F.A.S will give a demonstration of flower arranging interpreting the title “Made with Love “. There will be a table selling keen priced accessories for your work at home, including oasis. You may even win one of the beautiful completed floral arrangements from the evening in the raffle. You will have time to socialise and meet new friends and old over a cup of something when there is a break in proceedings. For further information before the evening please contact Janet on 01424 773708 or Sheila on 01797 223927.

Any member interested in the Harvest wreath workshop scheduled for the evening of Thursday September 21 at Whatlington village hall, please let Sheila know on 01797223927 if you have not done so already, as final numbers need to be tallied to make the workshop viable.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Worlds Biggest coffee morning on Saturday September 16 at 10.30am at 2 Forge Cottages, the Green TN33 0QA. The morning will include a cake stall, games of chance and of course lots of tea, coffee and cake for you to enjoy on the day. Heres hoping for fine weather, do join in and help boost the numbers for this great cause. For further details call 01424870808

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY – HAVING A CLEAR OUT?: The Friends of Sedlescombe church annual jumble date will be on Saturday November 4.If you are having a sort and clear out please keep us in mind for your donations, we will be able to accept these at the hall on the day of the sale. For further information please call 01424 870412

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

