ANNUAL CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: This Saturday September 2 at 3pm is the annual cream tea afternoon which will be in the Rectory Garden when everyone will be welcome to enjoy a homemade tea. There will be the opportunity to enjoy a homemade cream tea and cake for just £3 each in lovely surroundings, cakes will also be on offer to buy and a tombola to take your chance on, you could even just sit and chat. If the day should be wet the church will provide the venue. All proceeds in support of St John the Baptist Church.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next coffee morning and mini market in aid of our Parish church will be on Thursday September 7 in the village hall at 10am to 11.30am , do go along and meet old friends and greet new ones at this friendly get together, with a chance to browse the book and bric a brac stall, buy some goodies from home baking, there will be plants for your garden plus more. All this with refreshments, coffee, tea, fruit and cheese scones for just a £1. For more details please call 870808

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: The club will meet on Wednesday September 13 in Sedlescombe village hall at the usual time of 7pm for 7.30pm start when Sue Tausig from N.A.F.A.S will give a demonstration of flower arranging interpreting the title “Made with Love “. There will be a table selling keen priced accessories for your work at home, including oasis. You may even win one of the beautiful completed floral arrangements from the evening in the raffle. You will have time to socialise and meet new friends and old over a cup of something when there is a break in proceedings. For further information before the evening please contact Janet on 01424 773708 or Sheila on 01797 223927.

Any member interested in the Harvest wreath workshop scheduled for the evening of Thursday September 21 at Whatlington village hall, please let Sheila know on 01797223927 if you have not done so already, as final numbers need to be tallied to make the workshop viable.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Worlds Biggest coffee morning on Saturday September 16 at 10.30am at 2 Forge Cottages, the Green TN33 0QA. The morning will include a cake stall, games of chance and of course lots of tea, coffee and cake for you to enjoy on the day. Heres hoping for fine weather, do join in and help boost the numbers for this great cause. For further details call 01424870808

SEDLESCOMBE STORES AND POST OFFICE: Joanna and Nicholas have now said good bye to the village shop and we wish them well in their future. Barbara and Sanmugham Sedhilkumaran have now taken over and they are starting to make changes to the layout and opening hours are now longer. A welcome to them and hope all their plans go to schedule. More update to follow.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: Bank Holiday Sunday saw the return of soprano Thomasin Trezise performing along side tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church. They gave stunning performance which was enjoyed by the enthralled audience. There was a welcome reception prior to the concert which included O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus much more. This was a sold out event in aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

Thank you to everyone who came and was part of the evening, your support was greatly appreciated, and raised in the region of £800 for the charity. We hope we will have the opportunity to welcome you again to our next event, watch this space

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

