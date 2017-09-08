SOCIAL TENNIS OPEN AFTERNOON: This Saturday, September 9, complimentary sessions will be available for adults, juniors and the family from 2.00 to 500 p.m. at the tennis courts behind the used car lot in Sedlescombe. These sessions will be run by Nick Montague who is a registered L.T.A. level 3 tennis coach. Junior tennis coaching will be starting on the same day from 10.00 to 11.00 a.m. and 11 to 12 noon for 5 to 6 year olds and 7 to 12 year olds.All are welcome to come and join Nick. More information on 01424 848572 or 07824 799 632 or montaguenick@hotmail.co.uk

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: The club will meet on Wednesday September 13 in Sedlescombe village hall at the usual time of 7pm for 7.30pm start when Sue Tausig from N.A.F.A.S will give a demonstration of flower arranging interpreting the title “Made with Love “. There will be a table selling keen priced accessories for your work at home, including oasis. You may even win one of the beautiful completed floral arrangements from the evening in the raffle. You will have time to socialise and meet new friends and old over a cup of something when there is a break in proceedings. For further information before the evening please contact Janet on 01424 773708 or Sheila on 01797 223927.

Any member interested in the Harvest wreath workshop scheduled for the evening of Thursday September 21 at Whatlington village hall, please let Sheila know on 01797223927 if you have not done so already, as final numbers need to be tallied to make the workshop viable.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Worlds Biggest coffee morning on Saturday September 16 at 10.30am at 2 Forge Cottages, the Green TN33 0QA. The morning will include a cake stall, games of chance and of course lots of tea, coffee and cake for you to enjoy on the day. Here is hoping for fine weather, do join in and help boost the numbers for this great cause. For further details call 01424870808

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: For those interested in Sport there is a vacancy for a secretary of the Sports Association. this is the organisation that promotes sport in the village and manages the provision of facilities at Sedlescombe Sports field. Meetings are held informally at the Queens Head, if you think you may have some time to spare and would like further information please contact the treasurer David Torrance on 870344

PUSH PENNY AND DARTS: The Robertsbridge & District, we are obviously part of the district Push Penny and Darts League is now in its 91st Year.Our AGM is on Friday 15th September 15 2017 at Robertsbridge Working Mens Club, start 8:00. New teams more than welcome. If you need more information please contact Chairperson Archie Pelling on archiepelling@hotmail.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.