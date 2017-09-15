MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Worlds Biggest coffee morning on Saturday September 16 at 10.30am at 2 Forge Cottages, the Green TN33 0QA. The morning will include a cake stall, games of chance and of course lots of tea, coffee and cake for you to enjoy on the day. Here is hoping for fine weather, do join in and help boost the numbers for this great cause. For further details call 01424870808

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society Autumn Show: The Society will be holding their Autumn Show as usual in the Sedlescombe Village Hall. The date is Saturday September 23, doors open to the public at 2pm.There will be displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as cooking, handicrafts, photography, a Young People section and a raffle. Can you make an apple pie? The Domestic Section features the ‘Great Apple Pie’ contest , you could be the winner of a cup and a £10 voucher if so. This year we are also presenting a Chili and Tomato Fiesta and there will be an opportunity to taste dishes with a selection of chilies from around the world and to sample different varieties of tomatoes.

Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits. All classes are free to enter. So, if you are able to cook, make handicrafts, take photos or grow things in your garden or in pots you should be able to find a suitable section to enter. Entry forms and the Show Schedule, which gives you the categories for entry will be available from the Sedlescombe Village Shop or online at www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. They need to be returned by Thursday September 21 to the shop or to the show secretary at the e-mail address below.

Display of entries is from 8.00am to 10.15am following this time the hall is cleared for judging and open again at 2pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water and food covers will be provided as appropriate. So why not give it go? You may surprise yourself and even if you do not win a prize, your entries will add to a lovely afternoon out for everyone. If you have any queries please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by

e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

RESULTS UPDATE: Margaret writes “Thanks to all our friends for your support at the cream tea afternoon and mini market. The weather was perfect for the cream teas in the Rectory graden, we thank Kevin and Laurie for letting us use it, helping to raise £372.00. The coffee morning and mini market last Thuresday raised £138.00 towards funds to our Parish church running.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: The Harvest festival service and celebration will be at St John the Baptist Parish church on Sunday October 1. The family service will be at 10.30am which will be followed by Harvest lunch to which everyone is welcome. More news to follow on this event next week.

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: For those interested in Sport there is a vacancy for a secretary of the Sports Association. This is the organisation that promotes sport in the village and manages the provision of facilities at Sedlescombe Sports field. Meetings are held informally at the Queens Head, if you think you may have some time to spare and would like further information please contact the treasurer David Torrance on 870344

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

