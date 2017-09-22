Sedlescombe and District Garden Society Autumn Show: This Saturday September 23, the Society will be holding their Autumn Show in the Sedlescombe Village Hall. Doors open to the public at 2pm.There will be displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as cooking, handicrafts, photography, a Young People section and a raffle. Come and see you can bake the best apple pie, the Domestic Section will feature the ‘Great Apple Pie’ contest, maybe you think you could bake better then why not have a go in the next show? This year there will also be a presentation of a Chili and Tomato Fiesta and there will be an opportunity to taste dishes with a selection of chilies from around the world and to sample different varieties of tomatoes.

If you have entered a class this year the staging of entries is from 8.00am to 10.15am following this time the hall is cleared for judging and open again at 2pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water and food covers will be provided as appropriate. If you have any queries please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455. This is one of the important elements of village life, the opportunity to enjoy and share knowledge at your local gardening society show, try and visit if you can. www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: Sedlescombe Green WI will hold their next meeting on Wednesday September 27 in the village hall at 7.30pm . The speaker will be , Ken Pollockpresenting “Love All”. Tales of tennis at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. All tennis fans are invited to join us for the evening and come along to listen to his interesting and entertaining talk. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For any further details please contact 870808

RESULTS UPDATE - MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Margaret writes “The weather was kind after a very uncertain week, the sun shone and the garden was filled with people enjoying coffee cake and chat, it was great! The morning raised £300 plus, thanks to everyone who donated cakes and money gifts for this worthwhile charity. Thanks must also go to our friends for the loan of gazebos, chairs and tables setting up and clearing away, lots of hard work but worth it”

HARVEST FESTIVAL: The Harvest festival service and celebration will be at St John the Baptist Parish church, Church Hill on Sunday October 1. The family service will be at 10.30am which will be followed by Harvest lunch to which everyone is welcome to join in with. More news to follow on this event next week.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

