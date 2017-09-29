HARVEST FESTIVAL: At 10.30am , this Sunday October 1, it will be the Harvest festival service and celebration at St John the Baptist Parish church, Church Hill. Everyone is welcome to come together to thank God for the Harvest gathered in and to be glad that we have so much to be grateful for. The church will be decorated with fruit, flowers and the gifts that the children from school have given on Saturday in preparation of the service. This is a family service to which everyone is welcome to sing out favourite harvest hymns. This will be followed by Harvest lunch for all attending, of bread, cheese, onions, ham, salmon, quiche with salads and vegetarian options, with the traditional drink of cider or apple juice. Dessert will be delicious homemade apple pie and cream.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next coffee morning and mini market in aid of our Parish church will be on Thursday October 4 in the village hall at 10am until 11.30am, do go along and meet old friends and greet new ones at this friendly get together, with a chance to browse the book and bric a brac stall, buy some goodies from home baking, there will be plants for your garden All this with refreshments , coffee, tea fruit and cheese scones for just a £1. If you are new to Sedlescombe, you will be most welcome, giving you the opportunity to meet new friends and greet old ones. For more details please call 870808

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: The club will have their AGM on the evening of Wednesday October 11 in the village hall starting at the usual start time of 7.30pm. The business side of the evening will be short and this will then be followed by an activity of the Chairmans choice. We wait in anticipation! All members please attend this important date, visitors will also be most welcome to share in this social evening and refreshments on offer. Further details prior to the date please contact Sheila on 01797 223927 or janet on 01424773708.

ANNUAL JUMBLE SALE – HAVING A CLEAR OUT ?: The Friends of Sedlescombe church annual jumble date will be on Saturday November 4.If you are having a sort and clear out please keep us in mind for your donations, we will be able to accept these at the hall on the day of the sale. Please do not bring items before the date as there are no storage facilities available at the hall prior to the sale. For further information in need of a collection nearer the date please call 01424 870412

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: The senior citizens of Sedlescombe Christmas Party this year will take place in the village hall on Friday December 15.Doors open at 5.30 p.m. for an evening of festive fun. More details to follow

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society Autumn Show: Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Autumn Show last Saturday . There were displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as cooking, handicrafts, photography, a Young People section and a raffle. The Domestic Section featured the ‘Great Apple Pie’ contest, maybe you think you could bake a better one then why not have a go in the next show? There was also a presentation of a Chili and Tomato Fiesta with the opportunity to taste dishes with a selection of chilies from around the world and to sample different varieties of tomatoes.

If you would like to know more about the shows or the society please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455 or visit www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk

This is one of the important elements of village life, the opportunity to enjoy and share knowledge at your local club or society.

