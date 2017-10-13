Apologies: that there was a no village voice last week, this was due to circumstances beyond my control but hopefully normal service will now be resumed . Whatever normal is!

CHURCH YARD CLEARING: This Saturday, October 14 at 9.30am. Help is needed to clear and clean paths plus other jobs in preparation for the Winter months. This activity was rained off last Saturday, let’s hope it is better tomorrow. If you can spare some time to help , please bring tools if possible, rakes, brooms, clippers, secateurs etc. Tea and bickies provided

HISTORICAL CELEBRATION: Today Friday October 13 from 1.30 to 4pm there will be period dress fun run to mark the 400th anniversary of Brickwall House now known as Frewen college. You may not be up to the run however there will be an interesting talk and tour of the house at 1.30pm, presented by Mervyn Hayes, along with a falconry display and opening of the historic bowling green, it sounds like an afternoon with a difference whilst learning about our local history.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW: it was so good to see such a great write up and array of photos in last weeks edition , well done again to everyone who took part.

More information on events and membership please take a look at www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH CHURCH: Margaret reports on the harvest festival “The church looked lovely for Harvest weekend with fruit and flowers , thank you to everyone who provided and arranged flowers or helped in any way. The family service was well attended and Father Kevin’s address very thought provoking, about 40 people joined us for harvest lunch as always , the table groaned with good things to eat, once again thanks to al who baked and prepared the feast. We are so lucky to have so much. lovely food. The lunch raised £209 for the Diocese harvest appeal to support poorer countries.

COFFEE MORNING UPDATE: Last Thursdays coffee morning saw a good number of customers purchasing home baking, books and bric a brac then relaxing with coffee, scones and chat. This raised £110 plus for church funds.

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: The next meeting of Sedlescombe Green WI will be on Wednesday October 25 in the village hall at 7,30pm, when we welcome Sue Evans from “Surviving Christmas”, a charity based in Hastings. They provide festive cheer for the homeless and needy families over the festive period. We will be collecting tins of food and other goodies for her to take back with her as they say “every little helps” Visitors and friends are always welcome to meetings so do join us for an interesting evening. There will be a welcome cuppa and biscuit on offer.

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Are you interested in promoting sport in the village ? The sports association will be holding their AGM on Monday November 13 at 7pm in the Queens Head. The association exists to ensure that the sports field and pavilion is available for sports groups within the village .

